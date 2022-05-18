Ryanair announces 200 new jobs for Shannon Airport in €10m maintenance investment

The move has been described as a 'vote of confidence' in Shannon Airport
Ryanair announces 200 new jobs for Shannon Airport in €10m maintenance investment

Ryanair’s new €10m aircraft maintenance facility. Picture: Arthur Ellis.

Wed, 18 May, 2022 - 08:05
Steve Neville

Ryanair is to create 200 jobs in the mid-west with the opening of a heavy maintenance facility at Shannon Airport.

The facility was opened on Wednesday and is the result of a €10m investment. The "high-skill" jobs it will create include licensed engineers, mechanics, and support staff.

It has been described as a "state-of-the-art three-bay facility" and will support the maintenance of Ryanair’s fleet.

The budget airline is set to grow to 600 aircraft by 2026 and it is Ryanair's first heavy maintenance facility in Ireland. 

"This facility will create 200 high-skill jobs, demonstrating Ryanair’s continued growth and commitment to Ireland," said Neal McMahon, Ryanair Director of Operations.

"Ryanair creates opportunities for highly skilled engineering jobs, with our industry leading rosters and the youngest fleet in Europe. Shannon is an ideal location with opportunities to attract, train and employ local talent to support this new facility."

Pictured at the opening of Ryanair’s new €10m aircraft maintenance facility are Shannon Group CEO, Mary Considine, Neal McMahon, Ryanair Director of Operations and Shannon Group Chief Operations Officer, Ray O’Driscoll. Picture: Arthur Ellis.
Pictured at the opening of Ryanair’s new €10m aircraft maintenance facility are Shannon Group CEO, Mary Considine, Neal McMahon, Ryanair Director of Operations and Shannon Group Chief Operations Officer, Ray O’Driscoll. Picture: Arthur Ellis.

The Shannon Group CEO said the investment is a "vote of confidence" in the future of the airport.

"Having Ryanair at Hangar 5, one of ten fully occupied hangars on our Shannon Campus, is another significant boost for the region, creating high quality jobs for local aviation specialists," said Mary Considine.

"The resulting jobs and investment are also consistent with our strategic plan to increase economic growth and retain skills and talent in the region. We have a close relationship with Ryanair, with Shannon Airport now having more destinations served by Ryanair than in 2019.” The investment comes as holidaymakers were warned of increased flight prices this summer.

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary warned earlier this week that prices will rise due to soaring demand for European holidays.

He said on Monday that people hoping to go on holiday should brace for prices to rise by a “high single-digit per cent” over the peak season as demand for breaks on European beach resorts rebounds thanks to the lifting of pandemic travel restrictions.

Read More

Holidaymakers warned of soaring prices for the summer months

More in this section

Cork prisoners' pop-up restaurant proves a slammer-dunk for its guests  Cork prisoners' pop-up restaurant proves a slammer-dunk for its guests 
Dog ban on Kerry beaches 'nanny-state nonsense', says Healy-Rae Dog ban on Kerry beaches 'nanny-state nonsense', says Healy-Rae
Law and Justice concept. Mallet of the judge, books, scales of justice. Former teacher at Limerick primary accused of 40 counts of indecently assaulting pupils
<p>The area was closed off to allow for a forensic investigation.</p>

Two men killed in separate crashes in Cork and Kerry

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 14, 2022

  • 10
  • 11
  • 18
  • 20
  • 35
  • 47
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices