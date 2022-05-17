Former teacher at Limerick primary accused of 40 counts of indecently assaulting pupils

Former male pupils told court the accused would put his hands up inside their clothing and rub their nipples, chests, and private parts on an almost daily basis
Former teacher at Limerick primary accused of 40 counts of indecently assaulting pupils

Jury at Limerick Circuit Criminal Court heard evidence from a number of the accused’s former male pupils, who claimed he would touch their 'penises' and their 'backsides'. Picture: iStock

Tue, 17 May, 2022 - 14:07
David Raleigh

A former teacher went on trial on Tuesday, accused of more than 40 counts of indecently assaulting pupils at a primary school in Limerick.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identifies of the alleged victims, denies all 44 counts of indecent assault of several pupils in his class, between the late 1970s and early 1980s.

A jury of eight men and four women at Limerick Circuit Criminal Court heard evidence from a number of the accused’s former male pupils, who claimed he would touch their “penises” and their “backsides”.

The witnesses gave evidence that the accused would put his hands up inside their clothing and rub their nipples, chests, and private parts on an almost daily basis.

The assaults are alleged to have occurred in a classroom, a boiler/heater room, and a bathroom at the school.

One alleged victim gave evidence in court that the accused would molest him on an almost daily basis.

The accused would approach the witness from behind and stick his hands down his trousers or up inside his shirt and fondle his chest and genitals, the witness claimed.

“I didn’t want him to do it, but what could you do, he was the teacher, I was only 11,” said the witness.

Under cross examination by the accused’s barrister, the witness agreed he did not disclose the alleged assaults until 2010, and that when he gave a statement to gardaí, he did not tell them the accused had touched his penis.

The witness explained he had given his statement to a “lady detective” and he was “ashamed of my life” to talk about his private parts. “How could you feel comfortable with saying that?” he said.

“The [accused] wrecked my whole life, I was on drugs because of him, I tried to commit suicide four times, I don’t drink or take drugs now,” the witness continued.

A second alleged victim told the court the accused instilled a “nervous” atmosphere in the classroom, and the accused would touch his private parts “once or twice a day during the school year”.

“Sometimes he’d sit next to you, rub us over our clothing or under our clothing, either my penis or my bum, maybe once, twice a day,” the second witness said.

The trial continues.

More in this section

Santina's mother says she still doesn't know why toddler was murdered  Santina's mother says she still doesn't know why toddler was murdered 
Refusal to postpone Cork soccer cup final over clash with Confirmation angers parents Cork soccer league says 'lessons learned' over cup final and confirmation clash
Plea to convert LÉ Eithne into Cork naval museum, rather than selling it for scrap Plea to convert LÉ Eithne into Cork naval museum, rather than selling it for scrap
#CourtsIndecent assaultPlace: Limerick
Former teacher at Limerick primary accused of 40 counts of indecently assaulting pupils

Dwarf sperm whale in Cork the first to be seen in Ireland

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 14, 2022

  • 10
  • 11
  • 18
  • 20
  • 35
  • 47
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices