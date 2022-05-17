Dwarf sperm whale in Cork the first to be seen in Ireland

Warmer waters linked to climate change may have been the reason the whale was off the Irish coast
Dwarf sperm whale in Cork the first to be seen in Ireland

A dwarf sperm whale like the one found in Co Cork. Picture: Irish Whale and Dolphin Group

Tue, 17 May, 2022 - 14:30
Steve Neville

A new species of whale to Ireland has been confirmed after a dwarf sperm whale was spotted in Co Cork earlier this month.

The whale was later found to have died but the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (IWDG) stated that the species has previously never been recorded here.

Warmer waters linked to climate change may have been the reason the whale was off the Irish coast.

Read More about #Climate Change

It was first spotted stranded in Glengarriff, Co Cork, on May 1 and although it managed to refloat itself before a team arrived on the scene, it was found washed up dead the following day.

The IWDG said that upon seeing a video of the whale, it was "immediately clear that this was an unusual species".

The group was contacted by international experts who suggested it was actually a dwarf sperm whale due to its taller dorsal fin and smaller back.

The whale's carcass was recovered and a skin sample was sent to Dr Eileen Dillane, a geneticist at the School of Biological, Earth and Environmental Sciences at UCC.

Species confirmed by genetic sequencing

Two of the three genes sequenced by Dr Dillane provided a 99% match with dwarf sperm whale specimens from the Western North Atlantic accessed through Genbank, thus confirming its species, said the IWDG.

Previously, the closest a dwarf sperm whale came to Ireland was in Britain. There is only one record of that species of whale being seen in Britain — in Cornwall in 2011.

"Whether we might expect more strandings of this “warm water” species in Ireland and the UK following the impacts of climate change remains to be seen, but it is very important to continue to report stranded cetaceans to the IWDG so we can monitor these trends into the future," said the IWDG.

A post-mortem of the whale found that there was no obvious cause of death, but confirmed it was a female.

The skeleton will now be prepared by the IWDG and donated to the National Museum of Ireland to be preserved by the State.

Read More

Damien Enright: Basking sharks are back to delight tourists and locals alike

More in this section

Santina's mother says she still doesn't know why toddler was murdered  Santina's mother says she still doesn't know why toddler was murdered 
Refusal to postpone Cork soccer cup final over clash with Confirmation angers parents Cork soccer league says 'lessons learned' over cup final and confirmation clash
Plea to convert LÉ Eithne into Cork naval museum, rather than selling it for scrap Plea to convert LÉ Eithne into Cork naval museum, rather than selling it for scrap
Corkenvironment
<p>Jury at Limerick Circuit Criminal Court heard evidence from a number of the accused’s former male pupils, who claimed he would touch their 'penises' and their 'backsides'. Picture: iStock</p>

Former teacher at Limerick primary accused of 40 counts of indecently assaulting pupils

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 14, 2022

  • 10
  • 11
  • 18
  • 20
  • 35
  • 47
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices