Public views sought on Bantry flood relief scheme

People will get a chance this week to see plans for flood prevention works in a coastal West Cork town that has been repeatedly hit with flooding in recent years.

Cork County Council, in conjunction with the OPW, residents, business owners and other interested parties will hold a public participation day on the Bantry Flood Relief Scheme in Áras Beanntraí, Wolfe Tone Square, Bantry between 4pm and 8pm on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, JB Barry and Partners Ltd and JBA Consulting Engineers and Scientists Ltd were appointed to come up with plans to prevent further flooding in the town.

The first stage of the project involves a detailed study of flooding mechanisms in Bantry and its environs. This includes extensive data collection, site investigation, hydraulic and hydrological assessment, and public consultation meetings to identify a preferred option.

Different potential options will be assessed and the most appropriate sustainable solutions to alleviate flooding will be brought to the planning stage.

Presentations will be given on the evening by the project team at 5pm and 7pm.

There will be two further public participation days as the preferred option emerges.

The council is encouraging people to attend the meeting and to submit feedback by completing a questionnaire which will be available at the venue on the day.

Cork County Council employees closed the road into Bantry as floods developed in Bantry Square in February 2021. Picture: Andy Gibson.

Patrick O’Donovan, Minister for State with responsibility for the OPW, said the Government has allocated significant funding for flood relief under the National Development Plan.

“But it is really important that our response to flooding is robustly designed and incorporates the views of the community it is designed to protect. I encourage all stakeholders to share their experience of, and knowledge on, flood events and to actively input into the development of the flood relief scheme for Bantry from the very start,” Mr O’Donovan said.

County council chief executive Tim Lucey said the project involves the analysis of several very complex factors, including tidal, fluvial and pluvial flood mechanisms.

“Constraints include environmental factors, cultural and heritage elements, and impacts on existing infrastructure. This event is an opportunity for interested parties to share their experience of flooding in Bantry, submit comments and make their views known to the project team. I encourage everyone to participate in this very important step in progressing the Bantry Flood Relief Scheme,” Mr Lucey said.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Fianna Fail councillor Gillian Coughlan, said the success of the recent flood relief schemes in Bandon and Clonakilty demonstrates the positive impact they have on communities.