Man taken to hospital following shooting incident at house in Cork city 

A man in his 20s was found at the scene with apparent gunshot wounds and was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital for treatment
Gardaí at Gurranbraher are appealing for information. Picture Denis Minihane.

Sat, 14 May, 2022 - 09:52
Maeve Lee

A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital following a shooting incident in the Churchfield area of Cork City in the early hours of Saturday morning. 

Shortly before 4am, gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the incident following reports of a shooting at a house on Churchfield Avenue. 

A man in his 20s was found at the scene with apparent gunshot wounds and was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital (CUH) for treatment. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The scene is preserved for a technical and forensic examination. No arrests have been made at this time.

Gardaí at Gurranbraher are appealing for information or anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward. They are particularly keen for anyone with camera footage (including dash-cam) to make this available to gardaí.

Gardaí can be contacted at Gurranabrahrer Garda Station 021 4946200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

