Critically endangered Columbian black spider monkey born at Fota

A critically endangered Columbian black spider monkey has been born in Fota Wildlife Park.

The public is now being asked to help name the newborn.

The monkey was born on March 4 to Norma and Pinky - their third baby.

Norma, 11, arrived in Fota in 2015 from Le Bioparc de Doué-la-Fontaine in France while 10-year-old Pinky was born at the wildlife park.

Teresa Power, lead ranger at Fota, said the newborn is already becoming active.

"We are delighted to announce the birth of any critically endangered animal. It helps us raise awareness about species loss in the wild and the conservation work here at Fota. European wildlife parks and zoos run cooperative breeding programmes as a demographic and genetic backup to wild populations.

"We don't know yet if the baby is a boy or a girl, but there are two big sisters already in the group, Guadalupe, born in 2017 and Blinky, born in 2020.

"The new baby has been nibbling at fruit and veg and is becoming more active around the recently upgraded Spider monkey enclosure."

The Columbian black spider monkey has been deemed critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature due to hunting, habitat destruction and a long birth cycle.

The newborn with parents Pinky and Norma. Picture: Darragh Kane

Females only give birth every two or three years.

The spider monkey is a sub-species and is native to Columbia and Panama. It has a black body, long limbs and an extremely flexible tail with a hairless tip for gripping that, like a human fingerprint, is unique to each animal.

Fota is now looking for people to name the newborn.

Anyone with suggestions can be in with the chance of winning a Conservation Annual Pass.

Names can be suggested on Fota.ie.