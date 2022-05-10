Weekend weather: Munster to see warmest temperatures of 2022 so far 

Temperatures are set to soar to the late teens this weekend across the country, with many parts of Munster expected to bask in the warmest weather so far this year.

Met Éireann has forecast “a warm and mainly dry” Saturday, “with long spells of sunshine and just a few light showers”.

Temperatures will reach 20C in spots, with warm mid-teen temperatures expected for much of the south.

However, by mid-afternoon Sunday, Limerick will see temperatures of 20C, with similar temperatures in store for the rest of Munster.

“A warm and dry day on Sunday before it turns more unsettled again for the early days of next week,” the forecaster said.

Until then, Tuesday will be blustery, with sunny spells and scattered showers which will turn heavy at times, mostly in western and northern counties.

Inch Beach, Co Kerry, Ireland. Picture: Andy Gibson.

A dull start on Wednesday along the south coast, with patchy rain, though it will be brighter elsewhere with scattered showers.

“Rain will clear from the south through the morning, leaving sunny spells and scattered showers for the rest of the day,” said Met Éireann.

“Some showers may be heavy with a chance of hail. Becoming drier towards evening as showers become more isolated.”

Things will gradually become drier and milder towards the weekend, with sunny spells developing and showers easing on Friday.