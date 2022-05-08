Ambulance responding to emergency call crashes in Cork

Ambulance responding to emergency call crashes in Cork

The scene of this afternoon's crash on the junction of St Patrick's Bridge and Bridge St in Cork City centre. 

Sun, 08 May, 2022 - 20:12
Eoin English

Traffic diversions are in place in Cork City centre this evening after an ambulance responding to an emergency call was in collision with a car.

Emergency services are at the scene of the incident near St Patrick’s Bridge and Bridge St is closed to traffic.

There are also diversions on several quays in the area.

There are no reports of any injuries.

The ambulance, with two HSE paramedics on board, was responding to an emergency call and had just driven north across St Patrick’s Bridge when the collision occurred.

It is understood that a car driving west along St Patrick’s Quay was in collision with the ambulance just after it had driven through the traffic lights on the bridge.

Both vehicles have suffered extensive damage but the paramedics, the driver of the car, and his female passenger were not injured.

Gardaí were on the scene within a matter of minutes and members of Cork City Fire Brigade are also on the scene.

Diversions are expected to remain in place until the two vehicles have been removed from the scene.

