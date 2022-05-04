US firm PublicRelay to create 40 jobs in Waterford with new media analytics centre

The company opened its first European office in Dublin in 2018, followed by its Cavan site in 2019.
US firm PublicRelay to create 40 jobs in Waterford with new media analytics centre

PublicRelay will operate on a hybrid basis with its South-East Hub located in BoxWorks 2, a co-working space in Waterford City.

Wed, 04 May, 2022 - 07:51
Rebecca Laffan

Forty jobs are to be created over the next two years as US communications analytics and advisory firm PublicRelay announces plans to establish a media analytics centre in Waterford City.

The centre will be the company's third Irish site having opened its first European office in Dublin in 2018, followed by its Cavan site in 2019.

Founded in 2008 and with operations in Denver, San Diego, and Portland, PublicRelay is headquartered in Tyson’s Corner, Virginia and provides clients with insights based on their media coverage in print, online, broadcast, and social media. 

The new centre is supported by IDA Ireland, with Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Trade & Employment Leo Varadkar saying "it’s a real sign of the company’s confidence in Ireland and the wealth of talent we have here". 

PublicRelay will operate on a hybrid basis with its South-East Hub located in BoxWorks 2, a co-working space in Waterford City.

“Our experience in Ireland has been outstanding since we opened our first office here in 2018," said Eric Koefoot, PublicRelay President and CEO.

"We’ve been able to access a hardworking, highly educated, and friendly workforce, and our Irish team has been a big factor in our company success over the past four years. 

"I’m delighted that we are now in a position to open our third office in Ireland, and I am looking forward to visiting Waterford very soon."

Karl Finn, Director of Irish Operations, added that PublicRelay considered "a number of locations around the country, but the proximity of the university combined with a great facility in such a vibrant area of the city won us over". 

"I was impressed with Boxworks’ flexibility and willingness to adapt to our needs as we built out the team."

PublicRelay is hiring Associate Analysts for its south-east media analytics centre, while the company also has a number of open roles at its EU HQ in Dublin. 

Read More

Financial shocks are key savings motivator, research shows

More in this section

'I was a zombie': Lyme Disease leaves Kerry woman housebound 'I was a zombie': Lyme Disease leaves Kerry woman housebound
External review as young woman dies after giving birth in University Hospital Kerry  External review as young woman dies after giving birth in University Hospital Kerry 
Cork city residents hit out as 'ugly as hell' mobile signal booster masts multiply  Call for risk assessment reports to be part of mast licensing process 
<p>The appeal comes after Environment Minister Eamon Ryan attended the opening of the first large-scale solar farm in Ireland last week. Mr Ryan said the 25-hectare site in Wicklow would be the first of many such projects to help Ireland reach ambitious climate change targets. Picture: Keith Arkins Media </p>

Tipperary solar farm plan sparks dozens of objections

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 30, 2022

  • 2
  • 14
  • 18
  • 20
  • 31
  • 43
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices