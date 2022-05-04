US firm PublicRelay to create 40 jobs in Waterford with new media analytics centre

Forty jobs are to be created over the next two years as US communications analytics and advisory firm PublicRelay announces plans to establish a media analytics centre in Waterford City.

The centre will be the company's third Irish site having opened its first European office in Dublin in 2018, followed by its Cavan site in 2019.

Founded in 2008 and with operations in Denver, San Diego, and Portland, PublicRelay is headquartered in Tyson’s Corner, Virginia and provides clients with insights based on their media coverage in print, online, broadcast, and social media.

The new centre is supported by IDA Ireland, with Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Trade & Employment Leo Varadkar saying "it’s a real sign of the company’s confidence in Ireland and the wealth of talent we have here".

PublicRelay will operate on a hybrid basis with its South-East Hub located in BoxWorks 2, a co-working space in Waterford City.

“Our experience in Ireland has been outstanding since we opened our first office here in 2018," said Eric Koefoot, PublicRelay President and CEO.

"We’ve been able to access a hardworking, highly educated, and friendly workforce, and our Irish team has been a big factor in our company success over the past four years.

"I’m delighted that we are now in a position to open our third office in Ireland, and I am looking forward to visiting Waterford very soon."

Karl Finn, Director of Irish Operations, added that PublicRelay considered "a number of locations around the country, but the proximity of the university combined with a great facility in such a vibrant area of the city won us over".

"I was impressed with Boxworks’ flexibility and willingness to adapt to our needs as we built out the team."

PublicRelay is hiring Associate Analysts for its south-east media analytics centre, while the company also has a number of open roles at its EU HQ in Dublin.