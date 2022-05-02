Lough Derg RNLI rescue lone skipper on 25ft yacht

A lone skipper on a 25ft yacht was rescued by Lough Derg RNLI on Sunday evening after the vessel’s engine failed and it drifted into a rocky shore.

Just after 5pm on Sunday, the Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat was launched with helm Keith Brennan, Steve Smyth, Joe O’Donoghue, and Richard Nolan on board.

The lifeboat was launched to assist the lone skipper on a 25ft yacht that was aground on the eastern shore of Lough Derg.

In under 15 minutes, the lifeboat had located the yacht, which was at Ryan’s Point, broadside to weather.

The skipper had been motoring when his engine failed. He had dropped anchor, but it dragged and as a result, the yacht had drifted into the rocky shore.

Skipper safe and unharmed

An RNLI volunteer swam back to the yacht, taking a tow line with him and the skipper was found to be safe and unharmed, wearing his lifejacket.

As the yacht was not hard aground, an RNLI volunteer was able to ease the vessel into safe water and to get a tow line from the lifeboat.

At 5.40pm, the lifeboat took the casualty under tow and by 7.12pm, the yacht was safely tied alongside in Dromineer Harbour.

As the boating season starts, Christine O’Malley, lifeboat operations manager at Lough Derg RNLI, advised boat users to remember to have their engines serviced.

“If you are alone on the water, tell someone your plans and what time you expect to arrive at your destination.”