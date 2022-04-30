Thousands gather for Rally of the Lakes in Killarney

Massive crowds have gathered in Killarney, Co Kerry, for the first major motor rally in three years.
The annual international Rally of the Lakes is taking place for the 41st time, having been suspended in 2020 and again in 2021 because of the pandemic.
Thousands of spectators are enjoying spectacular weather.
Helicopters, as well as gardaí, are out in force to assist rally organisers with traffic flow as followers head to and from the Killarney rally’s spectacular stages.
Up to 200 cars are competing in the rally itself which kicked off on Friday on Main Street after a showcase of competitors which took place at the fire station at the Killarney bypass.
The rally on Saturday is taking place along new stages in east Kerry with several roads in Kilcummin, Scartaglin, Genneveguilla, Rathmore, and so on closed for the stages.
Sunday morning will see the classic events for which the Killarney Rally is famous: the spectacular high mountain stages of Moll’s Gap, Killarney, and Ballagh Beama in South Kerry.
Much of the Ring of Kerry will experience road closures on Sunday.
A major garda presence is so far ensuring a clampdown on so-called boy racing and other activities which have often marred the event.