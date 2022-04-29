Mallow Hospital extension to be finished by the end of the year

The HSE is now also planning additional space on the site to provide rehabilitation services locally, subject to future funding
Fitting the hospital out with equipment is then expected to be finished by March 2023. File photo: Dan Linehan

Fri, 29 Apr, 2022 - 16:55
Niamh Griffin

Construction of an extension for Mallow General Hospital is now expected to be completed by the end of this year, the HSE said, having originally planned for a 2021 end date.

The extension will provide 48 single rooms over two wards to replace the existing medical wards, interim national director for HSE capital and estates Paul de Freine said.

At the moment, patients in Munster in need of rehabilitation after an accident or a stroke must travel to the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dun Laoghaire. The update was released in response to a parliamentary question to Cork East Labour TD Sean Sherlock.

“I see no reason why Mallow could not offer step-down, in-patient and outpatient services for Munster, in partnership with The NRH,” he said.

“The new 48-bed unit will also allow for more people to be treated for short-stay procedures. This is very much in line with modern surgical and medical procedures and in line with reducing central demand on Cork University Hospital.” 

In the response, Mr de Freine said the construction work is “anticipated to be complete at the end of Quarter 4, 2022.” Fitting the hospital out with equipment is then expected to be finished by March 2023.

He said additional “shell and core “ space is being provided “with a view to fit out in the future for rehabilitation services”. However, he said this will depend on future capital and revenue funding as well as service priorities.

In January last year, the HSE said they expected to have completed the extension by December, but this was seen at the time as optimistic due to the impact of Covid-19 lockdowns on construction.

HospitalsPlace: MallowPlace: CorkOrganisation: Mallow General HospitalOrganisation: HSE
