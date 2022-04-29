Gardaí investigating after teenage girl assaulted at Cork's Marina last night

It is understood the girl had attended the Ed Sheeran concert and had left early, before the incident around 10.30pm last night
Gardaí investigating after teenage girl assaulted at Cork's Marina last night

Cork's Marina, where a teenager was attacked last night. File Picture: Denis Minihane.

Fri, 29 Apr, 2022 - 10:32
Eoin English

A garda investigation is under way after a teenage girl was attacked near the Ed Sheeran concert venue in Cork last night.

An area of the Marina close to Páirc Uí Chaoimh has been sealed off as a crime scene to facilitate a forensic examination by garda forensic experts.

Gardaí are today trying to establish the motive for the attack.

It is not clear if this was a random attack or if the girl was attacked by someone she had had an interaction with earlier.

The alarm was raised at around 10:30pm when several members of the public heard the sound of a female in clear distress coming from an area of greenway just off the Marina, close to a pumping station near the Atlantic Pond.

They went to her assistance and gardaí were alerted.

A large number of gardaí were on patrol in the area at the time as part of the policing operation for the concert and they were on the scene quickly.

The young woman was taken to hospital for treatment and assessment.

Her physical injuries are not thought to be serious.

It is understood the girl may have been attending the Ed Sheeran concert earlier but decided to leave early before the concert ended just before 11pm.

Gardaí are now trying to piece together her movements and interactions in the moments after she left the venue.

A garda spokesman said detectives are trying to establish a motive for the attack but that they have identified a person of interest and are following a number of lines of inquiry today.

More in this section

Garda stock Man, 20s, seriously injured in Kerry collision
Staff at Bausch + Lomb’s Waterford plant vote for strike action Staff at Bausch + Lomb’s Waterford plant vote for strike action
Tractor pulling trailer with three trucks onboard triggers another Jack Lynch Tunnel alert Tractor pulling trailer with three trucks onboard triggers another Jack Lynch Tunnel alert
Gardaí investigating after teenage girl assaulted at Cork's Marina last night

'Like a ginger needle on a turntable' Ed Sheeran returns to a rebel welcome in Cork

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 27, 2022

  • 7
  • 20
  • 26
  • 34
  • 35
  • 40
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices