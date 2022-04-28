Cork Airport to welcome more than 40k passengers over May bank holiday

The airport says the strong figures show that people in Cork and the south of Ireland have a strong appetite for international travel once again
Cork Airport to welcome more than 40k passengers over May bank holiday

Cork Airport says the strong figures show that people in Cork and the south of Ireland have a strong appetite for international travel once again

Thu, 28 Apr, 2022 - 08:00
Greg Murphy

Cork Airport says the predicted passenger figures for the May bank holiday weekend are a strong indicator that the summer season has officially begun.

Ireland's second busiest airport is expecting to welcome more than 41,000 travellers over the weekend, indicating a strong 82% recovery on the same period in 2019.

This follows a strong Easter break, the busiest holiday period for the airport in 2022 so far, with more than 60,000 passengers passing departing and arriving.

Cork Airport says the strong figures show that people in Cork and the south of Ireland have a strong appetite for international travel once again.

Roy O'Driscoll, acting managing director for Cork Airport, says they intend to build on the strong start to 2022 and expect to welcome more than two million passengers this year.

“Cork Airport is delighted to welcome 41,000 passengers this May Bank Holiday weekend," he said.

"Along with the busy Easter period, the May Bank Holiday indicates a strong return of consumer demand for international air travel from Cork Airport."

Read More

Cork's Nano Nagle Place awarded prestigious European museum prize in Strasbourg

More in this section

Specialist team to tackle Limerick trolley crisis as hospital 'at highest level of escalation' Specialist team to tackle Limerick trolley crisis as hospital 'at highest level of escalation'
Cork's Nano Nagle Place awarded prestigious European museum prize in Strasbourg Cork's Nano Nagle Place awarded prestigious European museum prize in Strasbourg
Croom women retires after 50 years of dedication to her Post  Croom women retires after 50 years of dedication to her Post 
Cork Airport to welcome more than 40k passengers over May bank holiday

Gougane Barra group wins right to challenge planned windfarm

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 27, 2022

  • 7
  • 20
  • 26
  • 34
  • 35
  • 40
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices