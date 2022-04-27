Cork gardaí arrested drug trafficker as he got off train in Kent Station 

Gardaí obtained confidential information of a train passenger bringing a large quantity of heroin from Dublin to Cork, and officers met and arrested him as soon as he disembarked at Kent Railway Station.
That was on December 9 2020 and now at Cork Circuit Criminal Court he faced sentencing for heroin dealing.
Detective Garda Jeremy Murphy gave evidence of the drug activity by the 45-year-old Somalian, Abdulla Abdi, who has been living in Ireland for up to 20 years.
“Gardaí received confidential information that Abdulla Abdi was going to be travelling from Dublin to Cork with a large quantity of diamorphine,” said the detective:
Smaller quantities of cocaine and cannabis were found on him too.
“He said he was asked to bring a parcel from Dublin to Cork and he did not know what was in it. He said he was getting some cash and some heroin for doing so,” Det Garda Murphy said.