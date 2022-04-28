'Anxious residents uncertain of future' after Cork mental health centre move

Families of residents moved from Millfield House in Blackpool to facilitate social distancing during pandemic say they have received no information from the HSE as to where their relatives will be accommodated once the rental term at privately-rented Garnish House ends at some point in 2022
Declared unfit for purpose in 2020 by the HSE, a potential replacement property for Millfield, a former B&B named Glenwood House (pictured) was bought by the HSE in Carrigaline for €750,000 in January 2021. Picture: Larry Cummins

Thu, 28 Apr, 2022 - 03:00
Cianan Brennan

The HSE has failed to communicate with the families of residents of a Co Cork mental health facility in the two years since their relatives were suddenly moved to new accommodation.

The 15 residents of the HSE-owned Millfield House in Blackpool, many of whom had lived there for years, were moved from that residence to the privately-rented Garnish House in Cork City in April 2020, due to fears about Millfield’s inabilty to facilitate social distancing.

Families of residents claim they were only told their loved ones were to be moved in the hours before it happened, and that information had come from the staff of Millfield rather than the HSE itself.

Since that time, the families say they have received no information from the HSE as to where their relatives will be accommodated once the rental term at Garnish House ends at some point in 2022.

“Since the move, we’ve been asking the staff what will come next but they have told us they don’t know what’s happening any more than we do,” one relative said.

“These are very vulnerable people, it doesn’t feel like a fair way to treat them,” the relative said, adding their own family member had been anxious over the uncertain future ever since the move to Garnish House.

The HSE had not responded for a request for comment on the matter at the time of writing.

In response to a recent parliamentary question on the matter tabled by Green TD Neasa Hourigan, the executive said the residents and their families had been “empathetically supported” via a “person-centred approach”.

“It is also noted additional psychology support was given to residents to assist them with the transfer,” Kevin Morrison, the HSE’s acting head of Cork/Kerry mental health services, said.

Millfield House has become one part of a chain of Cork mental health facilities in recent months for whom the future remains uncertain.

Unfit for purpose

Declared unfit for purpose in 2020 by the HSE, a potential replacement property for Millfield was bought by the HSE in Carrigaline for €750,000 in January 2021.

However, the possibility of a move to that building, a former B&B named Glenwood House which remains vacant despite having undergone €500,000 worth of overhaul works in the 16 months since its purchase, has never been communicated to the families of the Millfield residents.

Glenwood House had been purchased from the immediate family of Mr Morrison, which the HSE has since said does not represent a conflict of interest.

Last month, the HSE informed the caretakers of Millfield, vacant since April 2020, that it is “committed” to returning the centre’s residents to their former home, despite previously declaring it not fit to be used for accommodating patients. No renovation of the property has taken place in the interim.

However, the HSE has now said that “no final decision has been made in relation to the sale or otherwise of the property”.

Millfield House is a multi-occupancy centre, one where the residents share rooms, while Garnish House has single-room accommodation. The fact residents would be moving back to shared accommodation was noted as a potential issue by the HSE in late March.

“We were honestly surprised to read that a return to Millfield could be on the cards,” the same relative said, citing the damage inflicted on the property by a fire before the Covid pandemic began.

“We would rather a single occupancy,” they added.

Mental HealthPlace: CorkOrganisation: Millfield House
