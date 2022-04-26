CUH asks public not to attend ED unless necessary amid patients surge

Cork University Hospital (CUH) has said its emergency department is experiencing a surge and asked the public not to attend unless absolutely necessary.
A statement from the hospital said the increased level of activity and subsequent admissions has caused delays for those patients attending the emergency room.
It also warned that the high volume of patients includes people who are positive for Covid-19.
As it deals with the increased attendance, those requiring emergency and time-critical care are being prioritised.
Management asked members of the public to consider alternative options before presenting to the emergency department, including going to their GP or SouthDoc or attending other care services.
These include the Mercy Urgent Care Centre in Gurranabraher, the local injuries unit in Bantry General Hospital, and the local injuries unit in Mallow General Hospital.
Visiting restrictions remain in place at CUH with the exception of visiting on compassionate grounds. These restrictions apply to patients attending the emergency department.
The hospital said management is treating the situation as a matter of priority and has taken steps to address the issue.