Friars Walk residents clash with contractors over bid to install second telecoms booster

Residents who blocked attempts to install a second telecoms booster mast outside a house in Cork City in just six months have demanded a full review of the legislation governing such masts.

The Friars Walk residents faced down a team of workers who arrived in their area on Tuesday morning to install a 12m high signal booster mast less than 20ft from where a similar mast was installed last October.

It is understood this new mast is to replace an older mast that is attached to a building across the road.

A standoff ensued before the workers agreed to pack up and leave just after lunchtime.

Two city councillors, independent councillor Paudie Dineen, and Fianna Fáil councillor Seán Martin, supported the residents.

They said the community was already up in arms following the installation of the first mast during the 2021 October bank holiday weekend.

They criticised the approval by Cork City Council of another licence for the second mast so close to the first one and insisted another location must be found.

It is understood a 10-day temporary stay on the work has been agreed to facilitate discussions between the council and the telecoms company, Cignal Infrastructure Ireland.

Exempt from planning

Such telecoms masts are exempt from planning and unlike a ‘regular’ planning application, there is no requirement on the applicant to erect a site notice in advance or to place an ad in a newspaper, which means there is no opportunity for people to object or make a submission.

All that is required is an application for a Section 254 licence. The council granted a three-year licence to Cignal last June for this latest mast.

Mr Dineen called for a complete halt on such mast installations city-wide pending a review of the Section 254 system.

“These installations are totally out of character with the area,” he said.

We’ve tried to reason with city officials but they are not listening to us.

"I don’t think they would want them outside their front door.

“If they don't listen to us, maybe they will listen to the residents."

Mr Martin said following the controversy over the first mast, councillors had a clear understanding that no other masts would be installed in the area.

“Then we get a phone call on Tuesday to say we’re getting a second mast on effectively the same site as the last one,” he said.

“I have no issue with the workers, they are just doing their job.

"We are hoping that discussions during that 10-day stay will identify an alternative site.

"It’s unfair on any resident anywhere in the city to have two of these outside their house.”