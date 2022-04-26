GAA dual star who suffered life-changing injuries in car crash hailed as an inspiration

Mark Dalton will celebrate his 19th birthday, having been in a critical condition in hospital after a car crash two years ago
GAA dual star who suffered life-changing injuries in car crash hailed as an inspiration

Mark Dalton suffered major spinal trauma when he, his twin brother Tom, and three friends were involved in a car accident on December 3, 2020.

Tue, 26 Apr, 2022 - 20:00
Eoin English

A young GAA dual star who suffered life-changing injuries in a horrific car crash has been hailed an inspiration ahead of his 19th birthday.

Mark Dalton's family has also issued a public ‘thank you’ to everyone who helped during his recovery and rehabilitation.

Mark suffered major spinal trauma when he, his twin brother Tom, and three friends were involved in a car accident on December 3, 2020. He and Tom will celebrate their 19th birthday on Thursday.

Their aunt, Mary Dee, said Mark is an inspiration to everyone he meets.

“It could have been so much worse. We’re just so lucky to still have Mark with us,” she said.

And they draw inspiration from this Craig Scott quote: "From every wound, there is a scar, and every scar tells a story. A story that says 'I survived'."

The twins, who were 17 at the time of the accident, were due to line out with Waterford in the Munster minor hurling championship against Tipperary just days later.

Instead, Mark was in critical condition in Cork University Hospital (CUH). He was later transferred to the spinal unit of the Mater Hospital in Dublin before he embarked on lengthy rehabilitation at the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dún Laoghaire.

Mark will celebrate his 19th birthday at home with his twin brother Tom on Thursday.
Mark will celebrate his 19th birthday at home with his twin brother Tom on Thursday.

Mark’s friends set up a GoFundMe account to raise money to help his parents, Liam and Christine, adapt their home in Knockanore, near Youghal to suit Mark’s needs. His school, Pobalscoil na Tríonóide in Youghal, also organised a fundraiser. A staggering €300,000 was raised in a short time and the home was modified in just 14 weeks.

Mark returned home from the National Rehabilitation Hospital in time to celebrate his 18th birthday at home, where he has been continuing his rehab.

Now, a year on, the family said the response has been "overwhelming and humbling" and they have thanked everyone who has been on the journey with Mark.

They paid tribute to the emergency services who responded to the car crash, the doctors and staff at CUH, the Mater Private and at the National Rehabilitation Hospital, Mark’s doctor, Dr Mark Buckley, at Killeagh Medical, and all those who are still involved in his recovery, and anyone who contributed to the fundraising.

“We’d like to say a special word of thanks to all the tradesmen who gave of their time free of charge, and who worked tirelessly for 14 weeks to ensure the house was ready for Mark,” they said. 

The family thanked Pobalscoil na Tríonóide, the Shamrocks GAA Club, Waterford County Board and all the GAA clubs who supported Mark.

“Mark received countless jerseys and letters of goodwill from players and clubs,” they said.

“To our family, friends, neighbours, work colleagues and the whole community, we thank you for everything you have done for us. Mark is doing well and has made wonderful progress and continues to be an inspiration to everyone he meets along the way.” 

Read More

Cork crash inspires US student's campaign for better car safety

More in this section

Internet 'is not as safe as it was', says Irish vlogger who deleted videos Internet 'is not as safe as it was', says Irish vlogger who deleted videos
New rail lines planned in Limerick transport network overhaul New rail lines planned in Limerick transport network overhaul
'Páirc Uí Chaoimh has to work on a commercial basis' — Cork GAA head on Ed Sheeran gigs 'Páirc Uí Chaoimh has to work on a commercial basis' — Cork GAA head on Ed Sheeran gigs
<p>Visiting restrictions remain in place at CUH with the exception of visiting on compassionate grounds. Picture: Denis Minihane.</p>

CUH asks public not to attend ED unless necessary amid patients surge

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 23, 2022

  • 6
  • 15
  • 18
  • 35
  • 43
  • 47
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices