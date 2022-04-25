Irish vloggers Saccone Jolys delete thousands of videos amid social media controversy

Jonathan Saccone Joly, who began his estimated €1.8m vlogging career by filming his family’s daily life in Cork, has deleted every video from his channel in a shock move which he claims is for the benefit of his four children.

Dublin-born Jonathan, 42, began documenting his life with now-wife Anna over 12 years ago on YouTube, wracking up 1.73 million subscribers and social media stardom since.

The pair welcomed their first child in 2012, moving to the UK a short time later where they had three more children, where they recently announced that their second-eldest child is transgender.

Through YouTube vlogs and multiple videos on Instagram and TikTok, Jonathan, who recently revealed he is non-binary, documented seven-year-old Edie’s transition from a boy to a girl.

Despite having gained the title of Europe's most successful family vlogging channel, Jonathan has deleted the Saccone Joly’s entire back catalogue of videos so his children can “curate their own life story on the internet”.

The family of six includes Emilia, 9, Edie, 7, Alessia, 5, and Andrea, 3. Photo: @annasaccone Instagram

The move comes as the family faces heavy scrutiny in recent weeks from social media users, many of whom claim Jonathan has taken advantage of Edie’s transgender journey for views online.

Older vlog footage, as well as clips from a TV documentary featuring the family, have arisen and been challenged by TikTok content creators in particular.

Addressing his decision in a TikTok video posted in recent days, Jonathan said: “Just because everyone tells you that at one point, it is right, doesn't necessarily mean that that will always be right.

“If you're a parent and you have children, you know how socially aware your children are and that's when I started thinking, maybe it’s time to not only stop doing it but also to sort of erase it.

Jonathan has filmed videos about his daughter Edie's transgender journey. Photo: @jonathanjoly Instagram

“I love my children more than I love my YouTube videos, I just want to give them an opportunity to curate their own life story on the internet.”

In the video he outlines his motivation for starting the hugely successful channel, stating that “at the time, nobody else was really doing what we were doing”.

“It felt like we were doing the right thing because everything around us kept telling us ‘keep going’,” he continued.

He stated that he developed “a lot of mental health problems” during the 12 years of vlogging due to the “huge pressure of having to keep going”.

Jonathan and Anna began documenting their daily life while living in Anna's homeplace of Cork. Photo: @annasaccone Instagram

He explained that the onset of the pandemic resulted in their agency and management “going away”, as well as their staff.

This led to his decision to write his memoir, adding that if given the choice he “wouldn’t do YouTube today the same way I did YouTube when I did YouTube”.

Jonathan hasn’t deleted content featuring his children on his TikTok or Instagram channels, where he has 2.2 million and 1.1 million followers respectively.