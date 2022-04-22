Cork town has highest rate of Covid booster vaccinations in the country

The people of Bantry in Co. Cork are the most boosted in Ireland, according to vaccination statistics released by the CSO.

In 90% of Local Election Areas (LEAs), the Covid-19 vaccination uptake rate among the over 12s is greater than 83.9%. In all areas, booster vaccination rates are over 50% of the population, with the most boosted area in Ireland being Bantry in Cork, where 75% of the population have received an additional booster vaccination.

The latest CSO Bulletin on booster vaccination statistics covers boosters administered up to March 4, 2022.

“Our analysis also shows that the Covid-19 booster vaccination rate (from fully vaccinated population) ranges across all LEAs in the country from 52% to 75%,” said statistician Steven Conroy.

“The LEAs with the highest Covid-19 booster vaccination rates are Bantry, West Cork, Blackrock, Co. Dublin, Belmullet, Co. Mayo, Rathfarnham-Templeogue, and Stillorgan in Dublin.

“While the Dublin LEAs of Blanchardstown-Mulhuddart, Tallaght South, North Inner City, Ongar and Ballymun-Finglas are among the LEAs with the lowest Covid-19 booster vaccination rates in the country,” he said.

The uptake of vaccinations for children aged between five and 11 remains low, as in most LEAs vaccination rates for children are below 23.4%. Only 16 out of 169 LEAs have a vaccination rate above 23.4% for children, including Macroom, Carrigaline, and Bandon-Kinsale in Cork.

Other areas with relatively high vaccination rates for children are Blackrock, Bray West, Callan-Thomastown, Clontarf, Dún Laoghaire, Dundrum, Firhouse-Bohernabreena, Glencullen-Sandyford, Greystones, Killiney-Shankill, Newport, Pembroke, and Stillorgan.

The CSO also used data from the Revenue PAYE Modernisation system (PMOD) to examine the vaccination rates of adults employed in different industries.

It found that male employees aged 18-24 years have the lowest Covid booster vaccination uptake rate, at 45%. This age group had the largest difference in booster uptake between genders, as 54% of female employees the same age have gotten a booster.

Booster uptake was highest amongst those 65 years and over, at 94%, with no difference between genders.

Those employed in Accommodation and Food Service activities have the lowest booster rate, at 56%. Uptake of booster vaccinations is also low amongst those employed in Construction (60%) and Administrative and Support Service Activities (62%).

Those working in Human Health & Social Work activities had the highest rates of Covid-19 booster vaccination, at 82%. Booster uptake is also high amongst employees working in Education (80%) and Public Administration and Defence (79%).

Among employees, the lowest Covid-19 booster vaccine uptake rate across all age groups is for those in the EU 14-27 nationality grouping. This includes nationals of the Czech Republic, Cyprus, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Hungary, Malta, Poland, Slovenia, Slovakia, Romania, Bulgaria and Croatia.

Employees registered with Revenue from the UK had the highest booster uptake, at 76%, closely followed by Irish employees at 74%.

The CSO cautioned that the uptake rates should be interpreted as estimates, as they only include those who have received vaccinations in the State. They do not include those who received a vaccination outside the State and may include those who are no longer resident in the country.