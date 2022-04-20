Ukrainian refugees to be housed at Millstreet Arena and other mass accommodation centres

Ukrainians arriving here will be housed in mass accommodation centres for as short a period as possible, the Justice Minister has said.

It comes as Cork's Green Glens Arena in Millstreet, which could accommodate up to 300 refugees, is set to open this week as hotel and other accommodation secured by the Department of Children reaches capacity.

Ahead of a Cabinet meeting tonight, Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee said: "It is the case that given the high numbers that have arrived in such a short space of time that we are getting to the point where be it Airbnb or b&bs or hotel accommodation is coming to the maximum capacity. That's why we're looking at all of these other avenues.

"What we're trying to ensure is that those who come into our island, and we have over 24,500 people at this stage - 16,000 of those who have sought accommodation - that they are given accommodation as quickly as possible that were it is emergency accommodation that are then moved on to somewhere more permanent again as quickly as possible.

"Many of these people have young children, many of the children have already started in school so we want to ensure that there's as little disruption as possible, particularly where people are starting to settle."

Ms McEntee said housing is also being secured through the Red Cross call and Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien has been meeting with the construction sector and consulting with local authorities to try and bring about other forms of accommodation.

Helen McEntee said housing is also being secured through the Red Cross call and Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien has been meeting with the construction sector and consulting with local authorities to try and bring about other forms of accommodation. Picture: Don MacMonagle

Asked about calls to appoint an independent coordinator to handle the overall response to the humanitarian crisis here in Ireland in the coming weeks and months, Ms McEntee said the response is being led directly by the Taoiseach who is working "collaboratively" with other Departments.

"The coordinator is the Department of An Taoiseach and he's been very clear in his leadership of our response to Ukraine.

"What's different I think, in our response, but also in the situation is that people are seeking temporary protection. Those who seek longer term protection, obviously through direct provision, there is a longer-term element to it. We obviously are continuing to improve our system on how we respond to people in direct provision, but this protection is intended only as a temporary mechanism.

"I would like to see that people from Ukraine can return to their home as soon as this war is over," she said.