Card appeal for Cork boy who will spend birthday in hospital instead of Ed Sheeran gig 

A birthday card appeal has been launched for a Cork boy who is set to be in hospital for his birthday leading him to miss out on an Ed Sheeran concert.

Kevin O'Callaghan, 11, was injured in a "freak accident" in Paris while on a "dream holiday" with his family at Disneyland.

He suffered the accident while in a soft play area and was left paralysed. He had to undergo emergency surgery in Paris before being transferred to Temple Street Hospital, where he remains.

The accident occurred in February and Kevin's sister Rachel said that while he is definitely getting stronger with "some movement" in his hands, his condition at the moment "remains unknown".

Last week, the family got the bad news that due to complications with his recovery, Kevin must have another operation which has left him "devastated".

Rachel is now hoping that a birthday card appeal can lift Kevin's spirits with the Dromahane native turning 12 on May 1.

"He's such a positive boy and he's trying so, so hard."

The hope is that the cards will "keep a smile on his face" as he is going to miss out on a number of things he had been looking forward to.

"There's a few events coming up that unfortunately, Kevin's going to miss," said Rachel.

"Number one, his birthday. I suppose second he was supposed to be going to Ed Sheeran next week in Cork. And he's a massive Ed Sheeran fan.

Kevin is set to miss out on seeing Ed Sheeran next week. Picture: Dan Linehan

"I remember when we got the tickets he was so excited. And unfortunately, due to the circumstances, it won't be possible for him to do it."

Rachel said that Kevin is also going to miss out on his Confirmation next month.

"So the card idea is just to try put a smile on Kevin's face," Rachel told JohnPaul McNamara on C103's Cork Today Show.

The appeal is "a complete surprise" for Kevin who knows nothing about it.

Rachel said there are drop off points for cards in Kelly's in Dromahane and Pi Cycles in Mallow.

People can also send a card to Kevin by addressing them to: Kevin O'Callaghan, Ballysimon, Dromahane, Mallow, Cork, P51 XP22.