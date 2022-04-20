Ukrainian student hopes to reunite with parents and resume studies in Cork

Ukrainian student Artem Tiupin, who arrived in Ireland in March and is staying in Wexford.

Wed, 20 Apr, 2022
Eoghan Dalton

Artem Tiupin arrived in Ireland three weeks ago after fleeing "from bunker to bunker" in Ukraine, and now the 24-year-old simply wants to restore some normality and return to his studies.

"I was majoring in computer science in my second year when the war started," he told the Irish Examiner.

He said he is excited and relieved to hear that an information centre will be in place by next week to help him and up to thousands of others access third-level education in Ukraine.

"I'm very glad to hear it. I want to be part of a student community and society here. I was trying to see how it works, whether I can continue with a grant or a scholarship now that I'm here," Artem said.

He arrived in Ireland on March 26, over three weeks after his parents managed to safely make it to Cork.

Artem and more than 200 other Ukrainian people are staying in an assortment of hotels and houses in Rosslare Harbour in Wexford, a short distance from where they landed at the county's port.

"People around us here have really given us a lot, they're very compassionate. In my case, I haven't got used to this feeling that there is so much support for me."

He said a growing issue affecting him and others staying in the area has been the need for information on where they can access services and try to pick up their lives again in Ireland.

Artem has fluent English but he believes around 90% of refugees in accommodation at the Danby Hotel where he is staying do not, so he has been helping to try and get more English language teachers to come to the area.

He hopes to reunite with his parents in Cork and has been getting advice about what the city and UCC are like. 

"To be in a city is what I would like and Cork sounds really nice so it could be right," he said.

"I wasn't sure whether the war would keep going but it has and isn't stopping. The hardest decision I had to make was with my friends when we decided to get out of Kyiv.

"It is a 30-minute journey by subway normally but it took over three hours to get out."

Two brothers remain behind in Ukraine, in the west, and in Odessa. They've both remained safe.

"I know for me and a lot of other people who have come here, we can see people are trying their best and we're really surprised by everything that has been done for us."

