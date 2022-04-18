Illness outbreak among Ukrainian refugees in Banteer 'now under control'

An outbreak of illness amongst a group of Ukrainian refugees who arrived at an emergency accommodation centre in north Cork is now under control, a consultant in emergency medicine has said.

Dr Jason van der Velde, who was part of the public health response to the incident in Banteer (near Kanturk) on Sunday, said medics were able to address the issue on-site with all but two of the group of 46 treated on-site with basic good quality anti-nausea and rehydration medicines.

Two children required treatment in hospital but were discharged a few hours later, he confirmed.

While he declined to comment on the details of the illness involved, it is understood that all those who were treated had complained of symptoms similar to gastroenteritis or a vomiting bug, which they would have had before they arrived in Banteer from Dublin.

Those affected are still being monitored today by members of an HSE public health team, assisted by two local GPs.

Treatment

In a statement on Sunday, Cork County Council said some of the refugees were treated by medical staff at the emergency accommodation centre on Saturday night after they complained of feeling unwell following their arrival there.

However, the ambulance service was alerted at 6 am on Sunday and the HSE’s Public Health Unit was dispatched to the scene.

Dr van der Velde told RTÉ that it was important to establish the nature of the illness and to ensure that it wasn’t something more sinister.

But he said the medical team administered regular anti-nausea and rehydration medicines, and people improved quickly.

He described those affected as “very vulnerable” having arrived into a rural area in a new country with little or nothing, and without access to the regular medical care that most people expect.

He said while most in the community with similar symptoms can be cared for at home by following standard advice, he said those at the accommodation centre “had nothing, absolutely nothing” and without those basic supports were very vulnerable.

“Some kids were very thrown and absolutely shook, and to get them from listless, in some cases not even rousable, to running around playing with the toys donated by the good people of Banteer was very heartwarming to see,” he told Morning Ireland.

“I don’t expect anything more of it. We have learned a few lessons, but it’s inevitable when you have such a vast number of vulnerable people displaced from homes, that disease outbreaks will occur and it’s quite important that we have a robust response to that to prevent deterioration.”

Dedicated Approach

Meanwhile, the chief executive of Cork City Council, Ann Doherty, says discussions are underway to put in place a “more robust and dedicated approach” to providing accommodation to Ukrainians fleeing the war.

Since March 31, the city council has received three requests from the department of children requesting the council make ready 225 emergency rest beds for incoming Ukrainians.

A number of premises that were immediately available were identified and assessed and two were deemed suitable.

A group of 73 Ukrainians was assigned to one location on April 2 while a group of 68 were assigned to the second location on April 9. A further group of 75 Ukrainians arrived last Wednesday.

The groups were met and supported by teams from the city council, HSE, NASC, Together Razem, MyCork, UCC Adult Continuing Education, as well as translators.

Food services were put in place and access to clothing and essentials were provided with the support of a range of groups including St Vincent De Paul, Cork Search and Rescue, Cork Chamber, Red Cross, and Civil Defence.

Local schools have met with parents, sourced uniforms and have enrolled children.

But Ms Doherty said: “Given the scale of the numbers of refugees expected to arrive in Ireland in the immediate future, the city council is going to face unprecedented challenges and the council in collaboration with all state agencies and the private sector will be required to put in place dedicated plans to deal with the accommodation of refugees.

“Discussions are underway with stakeholders to put in place a more robust and dedicated approach to this essential humanitarian requirement.”