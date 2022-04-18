Three men taken to hospital following Limerick collision 

The two-car collision occurred near Corbally at approximately 8.20pm
Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing.

Mon, 18 Apr, 2022 - 12:20
Steve Neville and REBECCA LAFFAN

Three people were taken to hospital last night following a collision in Limerick.

Three men were later taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment. 

There were no reports of any serious injuries. 

It was the second serious collision in the Munster area on Sunday following an incident in Waterford

Five people were injured in that two-car collision in Kilmeaden.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a woman in her 40s, was taken to Waterford University Hospital.

Gardai say she is currently in a "serious but stable condition".

Her passenger, a teenage boy, was also taken to Waterford Hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

"The driver from the second car, a man in his 70s, and two passengers, a man (50s) and a woman (50s) were taken to Cork and Waterford University Hospitals, where they are all in a serious but stable condition," added a garda spokesperson.

