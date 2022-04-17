Four adults seriously injured in Waterford collision

Four adults are in a serious condition in hospital this Sunday evening following a two-car collision in Waterford.

The collision occurred on the N25 near Ballyduff East in Kilmeaden, Co Waterford around 4pm this afternoon.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a woman in her 40s, was taken to Waterford University Hospital.

Gardai say she is currently in a "serious but stable condition".

Her passenger, a teenage boy, was also taken to Waterford Hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

"The driver from the second car, a man in his 70s, and two passengers, a man (50s) and a woman (50s) were taken to Cork and Waterford University Hospitals, where they are all in a serious but stable condition," added a garda spokesperson.

The road is currently closed with local diversions in place as technical examination of the scene is underway.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling who has camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Tramore Garda Station at 051 391 620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.