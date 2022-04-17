Four adults seriously injured in Waterford collision

A teenage boy was also taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries. 
Four adults seriously injured in Waterford collision

The collision occurred on the N25 near Ballyduff East in Kilmeaden, Co Waterford around 4pm this afternoon.

Sun, 17 Apr, 2022 - 21:38
Rebecca Laffan

Four adults are in a serious condition in hospital this Sunday evening following a two-car collision in Waterford.

The collision occurred on the N25 near Ballyduff East in Kilmeaden, Co Waterford around 4pm this afternoon.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a woman in her 40s, was taken to Waterford University Hospital. 

Gardai say she is currently in a "serious but stable condition". 

Her passenger, a teenage boy, was also taken to Waterford Hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

"The driver from the second car, a man in his 70s, and two passengers, a man (50s) and a woman (50s) were taken to Cork and Waterford University Hospitals, where they are all in a serious but stable condition," added a garda spokesperson.

The road is currently closed with local diversions in place as technical examination of the scene is underway.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling who has camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Tramore Garda Station at 051 391 620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

More in this section

Man dies following serious assault in Limerick Man dies following serious assault in Limerick
Rain warning for Cork and Kerry with unsettled weather due over Easter weekend  Rain warning for Cork and Kerry with unsettled weather due over Easter weekend 
German photographer finds second home in Limerick's St Mary's Park German photographer finds second home in Limerick's St Mary's Park
<p>A wash-out can be all but guaranteed for more than 40,000 Cork and Limerick expected at Páirc Uí Chaoimh as a status yellow rain warning remains in effect until later afternoon. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile</p>

Rain warning puts dampener on Munster SHC opener in Páirc Uí Chaoimh

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 16, 2022

  • 11
  • 13
  • 15
  • 17
  • 30
  • 47
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices