Rain warning for Cork and Kerry with unsettled weather due over Easter weekend 

A status yellow rain warning has been issued by Met Éireann for the two counties, in place from 4pm on Saturday for 24 hours.
Met Éireann said "spells of heavy rain" will hit west Cork and Kerry "with localised flooding possible".

Fri, 15 Apr, 2022 - 21:39
Steve Neville

Cork and Kerry are set to be hit with a spell of heavy rain over the weekend.

Elsewhere, Saturday will see some patchy drizzle after a dry start to the day with sunny spells.

Met Éireann said that during the afternoon, thickening cloud along with outbreaks of rain will gradually move in across the western half of Ireland.

Much of the east and northeast will likely stay dry with sunny spells, while temperatures will reach highs of 17C.

There will be more rain on Saturday night and a wet start in many areas on Sunday.

There will be "widespread falls of rain early, followed in turn by heavy showers with the chance of hail". However, most of the rain will clear by the evening.

According to the forecaster, Sunday night will become largely dry with clear spells, though scattered showers will feed into western coastal areas.

Monday will feel cooler "with a mix of sunny spells and blustery showers, some possibly heavy with hail across the north".

Gardaí investigating Limerick drug traffickers seize heroin worth €1.3m

