Expedition company charging €230k to visit dissolving Titanic wreck

For those 110 years, the wreck has sat almost four kilometres below water, near Newfoundland
Expedition company charging €230k to visit dissolving Titanic wreck

The bow of the Titanic as it sits on the ocean floor.

Fri, 15 Apr, 2022 - 03:00
Ellen O'Regan

The Titanic sank before it completed its maiden voyage from Queenstown (Cobh) to New York on this day 110 years ago. 

For those 110 years, the wreck has sat almost four kilometres below water, near Newfoundland.

Now though, scientists estimate that the wreck could disappear by 2030 as it is being devoured by Halomonas Titanicae, a rust eating bacterium first discovered on the sunken ship.

OceanGate Inc is a privately owned expedition company that hopes to track the decay of the Titanic wreck by making annual expeditions, underwritten by private individuals who pay $250,000 (€230,000) each to join the missions.

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush told the Irish Examiner that although the fee to join the mission is expensive, it’s still an expedition model that is accessible to people other than “government or billionaires”, and makes consistent surveying of the wreck possible.

Submersible

The “citizen scientists” who pay the "mission fee" are trained to be crew members on an eight-day expedition, to dive down to the seafloor in a five-person submersible, and take images to track the decay of the wreck.

Mr Rush said the expedition is “as close as you get to going to space”, as the crew spend three hours sinking to the bottom, spying on strange deep-sea creatures, and gathering data and samples to bring back up to the surface.

OceanGate’s first expedition to the Titanic was in 2021, with the next planned for June of this year. If the expeditions continue into 2023 and beyond, it will be the first time that anyone has visited the wreck three years in a row.

“We're going to go every year. It's going to give us an opportunity to see at what rate is it decaying. People say the wreck might be gone soon. It might not be gone for 100 years. That’s what we’ll find out.” 

Mr Rush said there is huge demand for the expeditions, and the data gathered from them. 

“People want to see the Titanic. If people think about exploration or places to go, the Titanic and Everest are the things that come to mind,” he said.

He hopes that interest in the Titanic Expeditions will also help OceanGate launch new expeditions to other wrecks, and further explore the ocean's depths.

Read More

Titanic lifejacket to be displayed in Belfast visitor centre

More in this section

'This course will change lives' - Group of Traveller women graduate from UCC 'This course will change lives' - Group of Traveller women graduate from UCC
Cork singer-songwriter's debut single beats Harry Styles to Number 1 spot on charts Cork singer-songwriter's debut single beats Harry Styles to Number 1 spot on charts
Cork family lose pets and all possessions in house fire Cork family lose pets and all possessions in house fire
TitanicHistoryPlace: CobhOrganisation: OceanGate Inc
Expedition company charging €230k to visit dissolving Titanic wreck

'He’ll be on everyone’s minds' - Virtual Marymount fundraiser to be held in memory of Corkman

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 13, 2022

  • 20
  • 22
  • 32
  • 35
  • 36
  • 40
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices