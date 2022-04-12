Developer seeking to build over 440 new homes on Canal Bank in Limerick

A previous plan for the site was rejected amid fears of its impact on the conservation of otters and the water courses in the River Shannon
The planned development on the boundaries of Canal Bank, Pa Healy Road, Park Road, Limerick. Picture: Revington Developments Ltd. 

Tue, 12 Apr, 2022 - 15:00
Sean McCarthaigh

Fresh plans have been submitted for a €108m housing development along Canal Bank in Limerick which will provide over 440 new living units.

Revington Developments has lodged an application with An Bord Pleanála for approval of its plans to build 363 build-to-rent apartments, 18 houses and 61 student apartments containing 189-bed spaces as a strategic housing development.

The plans also provide for three retail units, a café, a creche and three-storey community facilities building as well as the demolition of an existing warehouse on a site bounded by City Canal, Pa Healy Road and Park Road.

The company has re-submitted proposals for the four-hectare site in a bid to reverse the rejection by An Bord Pleanála of its original plans in May 2020.

On that occasion, the board refused planning permission for the development on the basis of deficiencies in its Natural Impact Statement, particularly the lack of information about its potential impact on otters and watercourses in the Lower River Shannon Special Area of Conservation.

Other concerns related to the inadequate information about the impact of the proposed development on the River Shannon and River Fergus Estuaries Special Protection Area and on the Park Canal and nearby wetlands.

Minimise disturbance

While the number of living units planned by Revington in the latest application is identical at 442, the development firm said it was providing updated environmental reports in order to address the board’s previous reason for refusal.

The company said it would implement various mitigation measures to minimise the potential disturbance to otters during the construction phase and to avoid the potential discharge of pollutants into the canal.

Planning files show Revington is to transfer 38 units in the development to Limerick City and County Council for social housing under its Part V obligations.

Under the latest plans, the build-to-rent apartments will be contained in six blocks ranging in height from six to 10 storeys.

The student apartment block, which will face onto Pa Healy Road, will be up to six storeys in height with a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom units providing a total of 189 student bed spaces.

A ruling by An Bord Pleanála on Revington’s application is due to be made before the end of July.

A spokesperson for Revington said the development would “help to address the housing need for all types of homeowners — from first-time buyers, to cost rental properties, student accommodation and social housing.” 

Attract investment

The company said the development would provide accommodation for almost 1,000 people and would help Limerick to remain competitive in attracting large-scale foreign direct investment to the city.

Council planners have previously stated that the project was acceptable and in line with the objective of the city development plan for Limerick.

They also claimed the development would not result in an overconcentration of student accommodation in the area, while the proposed density was not considered excessive.

Local councillors also gave the original plans a broad welcome but expressed concerns about the lack of infrastructure in the area as well as traffic congestion and the use of the build-to-rent housing model for the apartments in the complex.

