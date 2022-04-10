Cork to see heavy rain as weather warning issued 

A status yellow rain warning will be in place from 1am on Monday until 1pm.
Before the rain sets in, Sunday is set to "a good lot of dry weather and just a little light rain".

Sun, 10 Apr, 2022 - 10:50
Steve Neville

Cork will see heavy rain on Monday with Met Éireann issuing a status yellow weather warning for the county.

The rain warning will be in place from 1am on Monday until 1pm.

"Heavy rain tonight and for a time tomorrow, in parts of south and southwest Cork, will lead to localised flooding and dangerous driving conditions," Met Éireann warned.

Before the rain sets in, Sunday is set to see "a good lot of dry weather and just a little light rain".

Tonight will be cloudy in most parts of the country with some patchy rain or drizzle.

"A spell of more persistent rain will move into the south and west overnight, with some heavy falls in the southwest," added Met Éireann.

Monday's heavy rain will extend northeastwards across the country during the late morning and afternoon but the rain will ease across southern parts later.

It is set to be a mild day, however, with temperatures ranging from 9C to 13C or 14C. The trend of mild but unsettled weather is set to continue into next week.

Tuesday will see "a good deal of cloud with widespread showers" with some "sunnier periods likely in the afternoon," said the forecaster.

The early indications for next weekend suggest that drier yet cooler weather may be on the way.

