Cork shoppers admit to 'feeling the pinch' over soaring prices

As the CSO reported on Thursday that Irish consumers are currently seeing the fastest rising prices in over 20 years, shoppers in Cork agreed that they were feeling the pinch across the board, from supermarket staples, to scary utility bills.

Sean Healy (83) said he’s struggling to cover gas, electricity, petrol, and food with his pension.

“It's always difficult, you're just trying to make ends meet and hope for the best. But there’s nothing left untouched," Mr Healy said.

"You can go through the alphabet from A to Z for prices, and there's nothing the same as what it was even a week ago.

“I was in the English Market last Monday. I normally get chops for a euro each, but they’re gone up now to €1.20. ‘Pork is gone up’ they said, ‘and everything else hasn’t gone up yet, but they'll be gone up next Monday’,” he added.

15-year-old Cara O'Sullivan with her mum Laura, from Grenagh, Co Cork. Picture: Larry Cummins

Mother to a family of four, Laura O’Sullivan, said she’s already really seeing the difference in her weekly shop.

“We’re doing OK at the moment, but things are going to get out of hand the way things are going," Ms O'Sullivan said.

We were in the butchers this morning, and a tub of 29 chicken fillets which was €29.50 two weeks ago, is now €40. I was looking at it going, that's a bit steep.

“Groceries are gone up, everything is I suppose. Right now, I budget for everything so I’m not seeing a massive difference.

"But when you add them up at the end of the month, there is a difference in a few €100,” she added.

Father of two young children, Christopher McCarthy, said that it’s been rising food costs and petrol that have impacted their family recently.

Christopher McCarthy, Ballyvolane with his son Patrick. Picture: Larry Cummins

He said although they’re concerned about rising utility costs moving forward, they haven’t been impacted as hard as their neighbours so far.

“We’ve already made our household very economically viable in the sense of utility costs. We purchased a house that was 17 years old, and we've reinsulated the house and put in double glazed windows and made our household more efficient. So that way, we weren't as affected by the rising utility costs,” Mr McCarthy said.

Martina Conroy is a business owner, running Martina’s Playschool in Glanmire. She said she is “scared stiff” by current rates of inflation that are racking up her business costs, like electricity and heating, and insurance.

“We're scared stiff, because we're just about getting bills paid now. There's absolutely no way I'd be able to keep going if I don't get help from the government,” she said.

Martina Conroy of Martina's Playschool, Glanmire. Picture: Larry Cummins

She said that in terms of groceries and her personal bills, she’s not too badly impacted and able to live frugally, but that she’s noticed prices jumping not by a cent or two at a time, but more like 10 cents or 20 cents.

“I understand why everything is crazy. But there's no one coming out saying that they're going to fix it. There's no one reassuring us, or saying they’ll get someone in Ireland to make extra flour. There's no plan,” she said.

Lee Harrington is 30, and living and working in the city centre as a bartender. He said he and his girlfriend are seriously considering emigrating, and abandoning his dream of starting his own business in Cork, because the cost of living and running a business in the city is just too high.

“Inflation is going kind of crazy at the moment. I work in a bar, we’re talking to people all the time, and it’s everybody that’s feeling the pinch," Mr Harrington said.

Lee Harrington. Picture: Larry Cummins

"People don’t spend as much in bars anymore because I guess they just can't afford to. So we're feeling it in our pockets as the consumer, but also in our work, all the prices of our product has gone up because distributor prices have gone up, everything's going up,” he said.

“I feel it's not sustainable to actually live in this country anymore, because everything's gone so criminally high. Especially living costs in terms of rent, bills, running a car.

"I don't know how you expect people to afford to be able to live or work in the city, it doesn't make sense anymore,” he added.