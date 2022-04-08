Waterford manor house to house Ukrainian refugees

Gracedieu Manor, located on the Waterford-Tramore road, is to be used to house roughly 30 Ukrainian refugees
Waterford manor house to house Ukrainian refugees

Gracedieu Manor is the latest property to be added to the list of refuges in Waterford.

Fri, 08 Apr, 2022 - 08:25
Eoghan Dalton

An 18th century manor house in Co Waterford is set to see new use as a refuge for Ukrainian people fleeing their war-torn country

Gracedieu Manor is to be used to house roughly 30 Ukrainian refugees, according to Mayor of Waterford Joe Kelly.

Gracedieu Manor, located on the Waterford-Tramore road, saw use in recent years as the location for Waterford city's court sittings when its courthouse was undergoing renovation.

Prior to that, it was a retreat house operated by a Roman Catholic religious order, the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart.

It's the latest property to be added to the list of refuges in Waterford, the city  faces being "overwhelmed" by the influx of Ukrainian refugees at the same time as the housing crisis, Mayor Joe Kelly said.

A sports hall in Dungarvan and a community hall in Carrickphierish on the outskirts of Waterford City are currently being used as emergency accommodation for refugees.

Competition for housing

Speaking at a Focus Ireland ceremony in the city's Theatre Royal, the mayor said it was important to avoid a situation developing where there is "competition between people on our housing list and the people coming from the war in Ukraine".

He said the hope is to avoid using council housing to provide accommodation for refugees and to free up other properties instead.

He noted a statement from Focus Ireland that there are 71 people homeless in Waterford along with a separate report from the Simon Communities which found there were no homes available to rent under the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) scheme in Waterford City last month.

"It's a question of coming up with alternative accommodation (for refugees) rather than using the City and County Council accommodation," Mr Kelly said.

I understand there is serious work being done to bring Gracedieu House back into use. 

"It will cater for around 30 people and will be a good space, it's on a bus route and it's surrounded by nice gardens which is good from a mental health viewpoint," he added.

"The facilities in Carrickphierish are to a different standard as it's a sports hall but it's all hands to the pump in this emergency.

"It's about trying to put a roof over people's heads and give security. They're not ideal but we're in a war situation and it's the best that can be managed at this point."

Read More

Are you hosting a Ukrainian refugee? Here's how you can provide practical support

More in this section

Garda stock Waterford teen seriously injured in collision
Health Committee urges minister to reverse Cork mental health facility closure Health Committee urges minister to reverse Cork mental health facility closure
Ukrainian ambassador told State will try not to house refugees in warehouses  Ukrainian ambassador told State will try not to house refugees in warehouses 
UkraineRefugee Crisis
<p>Brendan Mooney was a native of Ballinabrackey, Co Meath. He began his career as a journalist with the Westmeath Examiner before moving to Cork to work for the <span class="contextmenu quote">Cork Examiner.</span> </p>

Tributes pour in following death of former Irish Examiner sports journalist Brendan Mooney

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 6, 2022

  • 13
  • 19
  • 22
  • 30
  • 32
  • 44
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices