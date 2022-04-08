Waterford manor house to house Ukrainian refugees

An 18th century manor house in Co Waterford is set to see new use as a refuge for Ukrainian people fleeing their war-torn country

Gracedieu Manor is to be used to house roughly 30 Ukrainian refugees, according to Mayor of Waterford Joe Kelly.

Gracedieu Manor, located on the Waterford-Tramore road, saw use in recent years as the location for Waterford city's court sittings when its courthouse was undergoing renovation.

Prior to that, it was a retreat house operated by a Roman Catholic religious order, the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart.

It's the latest property to be added to the list of refuges in Waterford, the city faces being "overwhelmed" by the influx of Ukrainian refugees at the same time as the housing crisis, Mayor Joe Kelly said.

A sports hall in Dungarvan and a community hall in Carrickphierish on the outskirts of Waterford City are currently being used as emergency accommodation for refugees.

Competition for housing

Speaking at a Focus Ireland ceremony in the city's Theatre Royal, the mayor said it was important to avoid a situation developing where there is "competition between people on our housing list and the people coming from the war in Ukraine".

He said the hope is to avoid using council housing to provide accommodation for refugees and to free up other properties instead.

He noted a statement from Focus Ireland that there are 71 people homeless in Waterford along with a separate report from the Simon Communities which found there were no homes available to rent under the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) scheme in Waterford City last month.

"It's a question of coming up with alternative accommodation (for refugees) rather than using the City and County Council accommodation," Mr Kelly said.

I understand there is serious work being done to bring Gracedieu House back into use.

"It will cater for around 30 people and will be a good space, it's on a bus route and it's surrounded by nice gardens which is good from a mental health viewpoint," he added.

"The facilities in Carrickphierish are to a different standard as it's a sports hall but it's all hands to the pump in this emergency.

"It's about trying to put a roof over people's heads and give security. They're not ideal but we're in a war situation and it's the best that can be managed at this point."