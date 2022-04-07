Waterford teen seriously injured in collision

The road will remain closed overnight and a forensic collision examination is due to take place on Friday morning
Waterford teen seriously injured in collision
Thu, 07 Apr, 2022 - 22:19
Caitlín Griffin

A female teenager is currently being treated for serious injuries following a collision in Waterford.

The collision between a van and the girl happened on the R671 at Ballymacarbry at around 4.30pm.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and the the girl was later taken to CHI at Temple Street in Dublin.

The driver of the van was unharmed.

The road will remain closed overnight and a forensic collision examination is due to take place on Friday morning. Local diversions are currently in place.

Gardaí are appealing to any road users who were travelling on the R671 between 4.25pm and 4.40pm who may have camera footage, to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Dungarvan Garda Station at 058 48 600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

More in this section

Ukrainian ambassador told State will try not to house refugees in warehouses  Ukrainian ambassador told State will try not to house refugees in warehouses 
Cork Airport launches summer schedule with new routes taking off in weeks Cork Airport launches summer schedule with new routes taking off in weeks
Cork barrister says inquests need radical overhaul to make them more humane for families Cork barrister says inquests need radical overhaul to make them more humane for families
Waterford teen seriously injured in collision

Health Committee urges minister to reverse Cork mental health facility closure

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 6, 2022

  • 13
  • 19
  • 22
  • 30
  • 32
  • 44
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices