Waterford teen seriously injured in collision

A female teenager is currently being treated for serious injuries following a collision in Waterford.
The collision between a van and the girl happened on the R671 at Ballymacarbry at around 4.30pm.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and the the girl was later taken to CHI at Temple Street in Dublin.
The driver of the van was unharmed.
The road will remain closed overnight and a forensic collision examination is due to take place on Friday morning. Local diversions are currently in place.
Gardaí are appealing to any road users who were travelling on the R671 between 4.25pm and 4.40pm who may have camera footage, to make this available to gardaí.
Anyone with information can contact Dungarvan Garda Station at 058 48 600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.