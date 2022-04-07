Cork man who helped shape US immigration policy among UCC alumni to be honoured   

A Cork man who has helped shape American immigration policy over the last four decades is among a group of University College Cork (UCC) graduates who are set to be honoured by the university.

Skibbereen native Sean Minihane, 59, who along with a group of Irish and Irish Americans established the Irish Immigration Reform Movement (IIRM) in New York in 1987 to give a voice to Irish immigrants, is among the five alumni who will receive UCC’s alumni achievement awards on Friday night.

US Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer is among those to congratulate Mr Minihane for his role in making “a positive change in American immigration policy.”

Lobby group

Just three years after Mr Minihane helped establish the Irish-American immigration lobby group, American immigration law was changed, leading to vast improvements in the lives of hundreds of thousands of undocumented Irish in the US.

“When it comes to making positive change in American immigration policy and keeping open the path to citizenship for Irish immigrants, there is no person more deserving of recognition for leadership, persistence, and impact than Sean Minihane,” Mr Schumer said.

“From its founding in the rooms of the Cork Association in Queens to the countless rallies, lobby visits, fundraisers, marches and more, the IIRM that Sean helped found was at the very vanguard of mobilising public support for desperately needed changes to immigration law that presented overly steep hurdles for those immigrants from Ireland seeking to build a better life in America.

“The IIRM made partnership with key elected officials, including me, and through their savvy and passion and persistence the IIRM achieved profound success with the passage of the Immigration Act of 1990, which created the Morrison visas.

I could not be more proud that these visas eventually bore my name. We remain deeply grateful to Sean Minihane for his selfless work and extraordinary legacy.

The enactment in 1986 of the US Immigration Reform and Control Act resulted in huge restrictions to the lives of undocumented immigrants in America.

Following the success of the Donnelly Visa Program a year later, which resulted in thousands of visas for previously undocumented Irish immigrants, the IIRM pushed for more expansive reform.

Their work led to the Immigration Act of 1990, with its Morrison and Schumer visa provisions, which provided a three-year transitional visa program through which 48,000 visas were granted to Ireland, as well as the annual diversity visa lottery program.

Other alumni achievement award winners to be honoured on Friday will be Cork Circuit Court judge, her Honour Judge Helen Boyle, doctor and inclusion health leader, Professor Des Crowley, award-winning poet and author, Doireann Ní Ghríofa, and biofuel pioneer, Professor Martin Tangney OBE.

UCC President, Professor John O’Halloran, said they have all made a real impact in their careers, changing lives and our society for the better.