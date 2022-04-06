Gardaí concerned for welfare of man, 40, missing from Co Clare

Gardaí are concerned for the welfare of a 40-year-old man who is missing from Co Clare.
Thomas Gattringer was last seen in the Liscannor area on Sunday, April 3, at approximately 4.30pm.
Thomas is described as being 5’9” with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes.
When last seen, Thomas was wearing a distinctive yellow and orange jacket with green and white stripes. He was also wearing dark trousers.
His family are also concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Ennistymon Garda Station 065 707 2180 on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.