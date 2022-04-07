Waterford men who posed as waste collectors had 'total disregard' for environment

A local authority has slammed the "total disregard for the environment" of two men who posed as waste collectors on social media but were secretly burning the rubbish on rural land near the Tipperary-Waterford border.

A prosecution was brought by Waterford City and County Council and the duo have received fines of €1,000 and must pay costs of €1,500 each for the illegal collection and subsequent burning of waste under the Waste Management Act 1996.

Both waste collectors were sentenced to four months in jail, suspended for 18 months.

In sentencing, Judge O’Shea described the activity as “abhorrent” and said that without the mitigation of the guilty plea, the offence would have warranted “an immediate custodial sentence”.

The illegal waste activity, first reported in July 2020, occurred in a rural area 4km from Clonmel. Having advertised their services through social media, the men received payment for the collection of the waste and subsequently brought it to an unauthorised site where it was set alight.

The burning rubbish. Waterford City & County Council’s Senior Executive Engineer, Niall Kane, said the torching of waste leads to the release of toxic dioxins which are a "hazard for people's health and the environment". Photo: Waterford City and County Council press office

Prosecutions were also taken against the owner of the land, and the mother of one of the collectors for allowing the activity on her land, but the council subsequently dropped this prosecution as both accused pleaded guilty.

Speaking following the judgement, Waterford City & County Council’s Senior Executive Engineer, Niall Kane, said the torching of waste leads to the release of toxic dioxins which are a "hazard for people's health and the environment".

He added: "This case shows the total disregard for the environment that illegal waste collection means. Uncontrolled burning of waste in your home or garden can damage your health, as well as that of your children and your neighbours."