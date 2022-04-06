Cork students twice as worried about their future careers, compared to national average 

Three-quarters of students are worried about their future, and Cork teens are twice as worried as the national average, according to survey results released by Stem South West.

Responding to a survey conducted by Hayes Culleton Group in conjunction with Stem South West, more than 600 transition year students from throughout the country voiced their opinions and concerns around their future career prospects.

Some 75% of students report being “worried” about their future career, including concerns about whether they will love their job, make the right choice, or whether their chosen field and skill sets will eventually be made redundant by technology.

Cork teens hit more than double the national average in terms of worry expressed about future jobs, careers, and employment.

The survey showed that twice as many male students are considering a career in Stem (Science, Technology, Engineering, Maths) compared to their female peers and 2.5 male students for every female student are considering a career in tech.

Half of the students believe there are no career opportunities for themselves in the tech industry, and fewer than 15% see the potential for a Stem career in the Environment and Sustainability sector.

Stem South West Expo

The findings were released on Wednesday to coincide with the Stem South West Expo, an industry-run virtual exhibition to promote Stem careers to 2,500 attending students.

Stem South West is an initiative of Ireland’s leading tech, pharma, science and engineering companies, as well as educational partners MTU and UCC.

“Finding out what these young learners are thinking and even more importantly what worries them is so important,” said Marguerite O Sullivan, chairperson of Stem South West.

She added that it is incumbent on the industry to give students as much knowledge as possible, such as through the Expo, to make informed career decisions.

Susan Hayes Culleton, MC at the Expo said the survey results demonstrate “the real need to communicate and engage with all students, but particularly girls, outlining the breadth and range of Stem roles, and the impact a career in the sector can have in the context of climate change”.