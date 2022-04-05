Cork Prison adopts new restrictions after 90 Covid cases 

The Irish Prison Service confirmed that "a number of prisoners have tested positive" for the virus in Cork and Arbour Hill Prison
Cork Prison. File picture

Tue, 05 Apr, 2022 - 22:03
Steve Neville

Around 90 prisoners have tested positive for Covid-19 in Cork.

The Irish Prison Service (IPS) confirmed that "a number of prisoners have tested positive" for the virus in Cork and Arbour Hill Prison.

In a statement, the prions service said that 87 prisoners in Cork Prison had tested positive for the virus yesterday.

It said a review team has been established and a restricted regime will be in place until all test results are returned.

According to reports, the number of confirmed Covid cases in Cork Prison among the prison population rose to 92 today, with 11 staff infections.

In Arbour Hill, seven prisoners had tested positive for Covid as of today.

Due to the prevalence of the virus in the community, the prison service is facing an ongoing challenge in continuing to keep prisoners safe from infection, the IPS said.

It added that it is working closely with the HSE to help manage the current outbreaks including testing arrangements for staff and prisoners if required.

Since the pandemic began, 1,270 prisoners have tested positive for Covid.

Elsewhere, almost 8,000 new cases of the virus were confirmed by the Department of Health on Tuesday.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 2,743 PCR-confirmed cases today.

This is in addition to the 4,990 antigen tests that were registered through the HSE portal on Monday.

#COVID-19
