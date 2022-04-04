Two men in serious condition following two-car collision in Clonakilty

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.
Two men in serious condition following two-car collision in Clonakilty

The collision occurred on the N71 at Tullineasky in Clonakilty at around 9.30pm.

Mon, 04 Apr, 2022 - 18:39
Steve Neville

Two men have been seriously injured following a collision in Co Cork.

The collision occurred on the N71 at Tullineasky in Clonakilty at around 9.30pm on Sunday.

Gardaí said that two vehicles collided in the incident leaving both men injured.

The driver of the first vehicle, a 35-year-old man, was seriously injured and removed to Cork University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

The driver of the second vehicle, a man aged 31, was seriously injured and taken to the same hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any person who was on the N71 on the night of Sunday, April 3, between 9.15pm and 9.40pm is asked to contact investigating Gardaí.

Similarly, any road users who were travelling in the area of the N71 at this time and who may have camera footage (including dashcam) is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident should contact Clonakilty Garda Station on (023)8821570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Read More

Charlie Bird pays tribute to Cork woman who died on Galtee mountains

More in this section

Charlie Bird pays tribute to Cork woman who died on Galtee mountains Charlie Bird pays tribute to Cork woman who died on Galtee mountains
Cork mother-of-two who died on Galtees 'a joy to meet' Cork mother-of-two who died on Galtees 'a joy to meet'
Cork City Council declares 'Clean Air Zone' around Oliver Plunkett Street Cork City Council declares 'Clean Air Zone' around Oliver Plunkett Street
<p>Have you seen Courtney Cummins?</p>

Family concerned for welfare of 14-year-old girl missing from Waterford

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 2, 2022

  • 2
  • 5
  • 10
  • 24
  • 37
  • 41
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices