Two men in serious condition following two-car collision in Clonakilty

Two men have been seriously injured following a collision in Co Cork.

The collision occurred on the N71 at Tullineasky in Clonakilty at around 9.30pm on Sunday.

Gardaí said that two vehicles collided in the incident leaving both men injured.

The driver of the first vehicle, a 35-year-old man, was seriously injured and removed to Cork University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

The driver of the second vehicle, a man aged 31, was seriously injured and taken to the same hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any person who was on the N71 on the night of Sunday, April 3, between 9.15pm and 9.40pm is asked to contact investigating Gardaí.

Similarly, any road users who were travelling in the area of the N71 at this time and who may have camera footage (including dashcam) is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident should contact Clonakilty Garda Station on (023)8821570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.