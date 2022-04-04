Family concerned for welfare of 14-year-old girl missing from Waterford

Courtney Cummins has been missing from her home since Monday, when she left her home at approximately 1.30pm.
Family concerned for welfare of 14-year-old girl missing from Waterford

Have you seen Courtney Cummins?

Mon, 04 Apr, 2022 - 17:32

A 14-year-old girl is missing from Waterford, with gardaí and her family concerned for her welfare.

Courtney Cummins has been missing from her home since Monday, when she left her house at approximately 1.30pm.

Courtney is described as being 5'1" in height, with a slim build and long brown hair.

When Courtney was last seen she was wearing a blue school jumper/hoody, navy trousers and black runners.

Anyone with information on Courtney's whereabouts is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on (051) 305300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Read More

Gardaí concerned for welfare of teen brothers missing from Offaly

More in this section

Cork mother-of-two who died on Galtees 'a joy to meet' Cork mother-of-two who died on Galtees 'a joy to meet'
Cork City Council declares 'Clean Air Zone' around Oliver Plunkett Street Cork City Council declares 'Clean Air Zone' around Oliver Plunkett Street
Russian invasion of Ukraine Cork Life Centre's Don O'Leary reaches Ukraine with truckload of aid
Missing people
<p>Cora O'Grady, 51 from mitchelstown who died while climbing the Galtee Mountains in Tipperary. </p>

Charlie Bird pays tribute to Cork woman who died on Galtee mountains

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 2, 2022

  • 2
  • 5
  • 10
  • 24
  • 37
  • 41
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices