Family concerned for welfare of 14-year-old girl missing from Waterford

A 14-year-old girl is missing from Waterford, with gardaí and her family concerned for her welfare.
Courtney Cummins has been missing from her home since Monday, when she left her house at approximately 1.30pm.
Courtney is described as being 5'1" in height, with a slim build and long brown hair.
When Courtney was last seen she was wearing a blue school jumper/hoody, navy trousers and black runners.
Anyone with information on Courtney's whereabouts is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on (051) 305300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.