Dursey Island ferry could be in place next week as farmers stay to mind livestock

A ferry service for people living or working on Dursey Island could be in place by next Thursday or Friday “at the earliest”, according to local Independent councillor Danny Collins.

There are currently four farmers who have had to stay on the island to look after their livestock.

Due to the fact that some of their animals are either lambing or calving, the men did not want to leave them unattended after the cable car service was shut down last Thursday.

The Dursey Island cable car. Picture: Denis Minihane

One of them, Martin Sheehan, told the Irish Examiner: “I usually monitor my animals via CCTV from the mainland.

“But because there is currently no access since the cable car shut down, I have to be on hand in case anything goes wrong.

“At the end of the day, however, I can only do so much.

The fact that a vet cannot access the island at the moment is a real worry at the moment.”

According to Mr Collins, an email went out to nine ferry operators around West Cork to ask if they would be interested in running a ferry service to and from the island.

They have until Monday evening to reply. The council will then sift through the replies and, Mr Collins said: “Hopefully pick one for the job”.

Whoever is picked will need to have all the appropriate licences and permits in place.

It is understood that the successful operator will then have to apply to the Mercantile Marine Office of the Department of Transport.

“It is my understanding that the process is well under way, but at the end of the day the council has to make sure all the proper paperwork is in place first,” he added.

Rural and Community Development Minister Heather Humphreys confirmed on March 30 that there would be “once-off emergency funding” for a ferry service for Dursey Island “residents and the local farming community”.

She also said that Cork County Council will manage it.

The fact that the minister only made the ferry announcement the day before the cable car service was to close has caused anger locally.

Fianna Fáil councillor Gillian Coughlan, the mayor of Co Cork, claims the minister was first approached and written to directly back in February.

The Irish Examiner asked the minister’s department why it took so long for her to make a decision, but department officials have so far declined to explain why.

They have also not said how much money the minister has agreed to give to Cork County Council or if there will be any requirement that the council should get some of it back by charging the public a fee to use the ferry.

The fact that there does not appear to be an official commitment to provide a ferry service for the general public has led to concern among local businesses that rely on the tourism income from the more than 22,000 people who use the Dursey Cable Car every year.

The council, which says it spends €200,000 a year on maintenance, has had to close the cable car service to reinforce or replace its towers.

It was closed around 12 times in the second half of 2019, with maintenance being the primary reason in seven cases.

In just over two years since then, it has been closed around 14 times, with maintenance being mentioned as a primary reason in around four of these cases.