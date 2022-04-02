Missing Kerry teen may be in Dublin area

Jessica Raymond, 17, is missing from Tralee.
Have you seen Jessica Raymond? Picture: An Garda Síochána

Sat, 02 Apr, 2022 - 22:24
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí in Tralee are renewing an appeal to the public for their help in locating a missing teen.

Jessica Raymond, 17, has been missing from Tralee, Co Kerry since the afternoon of Thursday, March 10.

She is described as being 5'4", of medium build with brown eyes and brown hair.

It is believed that Jessica may be in the Dublin area.

Anyone with information on Jessica's whereabouts is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

