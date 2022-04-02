Champion pitch and putt player Shane Murphy 'a virtuous man who died before his time'

Champion pitch and putt player Shane Murphy was this morning remembered as one of the best champions of his generation.

He was also remembered as “a virtuous man who died before his time” and who was taken from his family “all too soon”.

Hundreds attended his 11.30am Requiem Mass in the Church of Our Lady and St John, in Carrigaline and it was watched live online by another 550-plus people.

Shane’s brother Brian brought up and placed both a bible and a crucifix on his coffin, which was draped in a Pitch and Putt Ireland flag.

Various mementos from his life were also placed on a table near his coffin.

Representing his talent and love for pitch and putt, they included a putter and a ball.

A glass trophy, as a symbol of his achievements, was also brought up was a Liverpool jersey, as he was an avid fan.

The controller from his PlayStation was also brought up and placed on the table.

Co-celebrants at the service with Fr Charles Nyhan were Fr Sylvester O’Flynn, from the Capuchin Monastery in Rochestown, and Fr Aiden Cremin, of the Carrigaline Parish.

Fr Nyhan told mourners: “Shane, as all of you have known him, know he was an honest man, a kind-hearted person, thoughtful of others, and respectful to all.

To his mam Marie, he was her pride and joy and to his dad Weeshie he was a true companion and to all the family he was someone they all looked up to.

He said that anyone who knew Shane knew what a brilliant natural talent he was.

Shane Murphy, left, with his father Patrick ‘Weeshie’ Murphy. Picture: Provision

Fr Nyhan also paid tribute to the fact that he was an All-Ireland champion twice as well as the winner of numerous trophies in Ireland and in Spain and other places.

He said: “He was so unassuming about it all.

“He was just a wonderful example of how to carry your talent, no matter how great it is.

“Weeshie and Marie and family and his many friends all delighted in his achievements, and they were very proud of him, and rightly so.” And wWhile his coffin would be led out of the church later to the strains of You’ll Never Walk alone, Fr Nyhan read mourners lyrics of the Liverpool anthem.

He said: “When you walk through a storm, hold your head up high and don't be afraid of the dark.

“Walk on through the wind, walk on through the rain, “Tho' your dreams be tossed and blown, walk on, walk on with hope in your heart and you'll never walk alone “At the end of the storm, there's a golden sky and the sweet silver song of the lark.” He added: “I'm sure he often sang it himself.”

Fatally stabbed

The 27-year-old was fatally stabbed at his home in Seaview Estate in Carrigaline in the early hours of Saturday, March 26. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His father, Weeshie, was seriously injured in the same incident and was too ill in hospital to attend his son’s funeral.

Shane’s brother John Murphy Jnr, 42, has been charged in relation to his brother’s death.

Two times All-Ireland Champion Shane was ranked in the top 10 of Ireland’s pitch and putt players.

He had won several local, regional and national titles at various levels over the years.

He recently won two senior titles in match play and stroke play.

His father Weeshie had also won numerous titles over the years and was also involved in the administration of the game in Cork.