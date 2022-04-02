Kerry employers rush to recruit Ukrainian refugees to fill vacancies 

Killarney company have developed a website where Ukrainian applicants can scan a code and upload their CV in Ukrainian and it will be translated into English
While the severe shortage of workers for the hotel and catering industry is well documented, there are also vacancies waiting to be filled across other sectors from manufacturing, engineering, and signwriting to retail.

Sat, 02 Apr, 2022 - 17:00
Anne Lucey

Dozens of vacant positions are likely to be filled by Ukrainian refugees arriving to Kerry as employers facing staff shortages race to recruit those who have fled their war-torn country.

While the severe shortage of workers for the hotel and catering industry is well documented, there are also vacancies waiting to be filled across other sectors from manufacturing, engineering, signwriting to retail, according to Kate O’Shea of Dream jobs recruitment agency in Killarney.

Kate and her business partner Peter Guban have offered their services to the Killarney Chamber of Commerce and Tourism to help those who have arrived to secure work. More than 300 refugees have arrived in Killarney in the past fortnight and are being housed in hotels in the town. Thousands more are expected in the coming weeks. The company is offering its services free to the refugees to help them secure work.

The company developed a website and QR code where Ukrainian applicants can scan the code and upload their CV in Ukrainian and it will be translated into English.

Endless amounts of jobs

By Thursday, a day after an appeal to employers went out, some 14 companies got in touch with “endless” amounts of jobs on offer.

Ms O'Shea then drew up a list of the vacancies, spoke to refugees housed in one of the hotels, and says that already 60 refugees have indicated their interest.

"There is huge appetite among the refugees for work," said Ms O'Shea.

Teachers, engineers, a welder, a graphic designer, medical doctors, and psychologists are among the “highly skilled refugees” to arrive in Killarney.

Many are willing to work in the tourist and retail sectors to improve their English.

Gaining employment in the medical sector is a slower process. However the county council is working with the refugees is trying to fast-track the validation process for those with medical qualifications.

Employers in the hotel industry are being flexible to allow people work opposite shifts to facilitate sharing of child minding.

Peter Guban, originally from Hungary, but living in Killarney for nearly 20 years, said while the tourist industry’s critical staff shortage has been well publicised, all sectors in Killarney from printing to welding find it difficult to fill jobs.

“We are benefiting in Killarney from the arrivals and why not? It also suits the highly skilled refugees who do not want to sit around the hotels all day," he said.

