Man killed, three other people injured in single-vehicle crash in Tipperary

A man has died and three people have been injured in a single-vehicle road traffic crash in Tipperary.

Gardaí have issued an appeal for witnesses to the accident, which took place at approximately 12:45am this morning at Greenane, Tipperary Town.

The driver of the car involved, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick (UHL).

The passengers in the vehicle, two females and a male, all of whom are in their 20s, were also taken to University Hospital Limerick (UHL). Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination to take place by forensic collision investigators, and local diversions have been put in place.

Investigating gardaí are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

In particular, they wish to speak with any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the area at the time.

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact Tipperary Town Garda station on 062 806 70, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.