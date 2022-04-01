Cork park decimated by two suspected arson attacks in 48 hours 

A Cork City park has been scorched and its wildlife decimated after two suspected arson attacks in 48 hours.

The latest incidents in the Glen River Park on the northside of the city have prompted calls for security patrols and greater garda action in the area.

Firefighters were called to the area on Wednesday evening after a large fire was reported along a south-facing ridge. An area about the size of two football pitches was destroyed.

Firefighters were called to the park again on Thursday evening when the ridge on the opposite side of the valley was torched. The area has been targeted by arsonists in previous years.

Environmentalists, who have been highlighting the park’s potential throughout the pandemic, posted heartbreaking images on social media of the incinerated remains of animals, including pygmy shrew.

They said the habitat of lizards and many bird species, including wrens, has been destroyed and also criticised what they said was a slow response by the authorities to the fires.

Green Party councillor Oliver Moran said burning in the park has been a problem for several years.

“It's made worse by the strong local suspicion that these fires are set maliciously, and not just acts of nature,” he said.

If the fires are set maliciously, that's not a minor issue of antisocial behaviour. The fire service respond but the gardaí need to meet their responsibilities too.

“It's a large-scale destruction of one of the city's key green and blue infrastructure assets, and next to people's homes too."

He said the new city development plan recognises the full extent of the Glen River valley from its source to Blackpool.

“There's a consensus now that the value and attraction of the area is its wildness and its natural heritage,” Mr Moran said, adding that there is now a need for the city to assign a park ranger to protect the park — just as there is in Fitzgerald’s Park and Tramore Valley Park.

"I sought for that to be included in the city budget this year," he said. "The response from the parks department was supportive but unfortunately it didn't make it through to the final budget.

There is a deep irony that the park ranger for the Tramore Valley Park is run from the Glen Resource Centre when the Glen River Park itself is without one.

Labour councillor John Maher said the park is bursting with wildlife and biodiversity, and the city needs to protect that.

“It is such a jewel in the crown of the northside, it’s something we should be proud of but we need to mind it and secure it,” he said.