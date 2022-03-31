Senator questions 'shortsighted decision' to drop America's Cup bid

A Fine Gael senator has challenged the Taoiseach and the sports minister to explain the Government’s “shortsighted decision” to withdraw from the bidding for the America’s Cup yacht race.

Jerry Buttimer said if there was political will at the highest level to secure the event for Ireland, with Cork at the host city, the bid would have been backed.

"We have suffered two hard years in terms of tourism, aviation and events around our country with this pandemic," he said.

The America’s Cup would have announced that the wind is back in the sails of all of us, and Cork.

“We need to have an understanding as to why this wasn’t championed by government in the same way we have done with the European soccer championships.”

He raised the issue in the Seanad yesterday following confirmation on Monday that Ireland would not be proceeding further in the bidding process.

It followed a six-month assessment of the feasibility of Ireland hosting the event and a recommendation from officials not to proceed with a bid.

The assessment found that while Cork Harbour is potentially a great venue for the event, based on the technical assessment carried out the necessary infrastructural and planning arrangements would not be in place in time.

Tight timeframe

The tight timeframe available brought with it a large risk of under-delivery, officials said.

In a statement, ministers Catherine Martin and Jack Chambers said hosting such an event would have brought positives for tourism in Cork and the wider region but they said “very considerable amount of expenditure” would have been required to deliver the event at a time of “major and growing demands on the Exchequer”.

But Mr Buttimer rubbished that suggestion and said many of the proposed infrastructural and public realm upgrades were planned anyway.

“Surely the return from staging the world‘s highest profile yacht race far outweighs any investment needed beforehand,” he said.

This would have been a major benefit to the entire southern region of the country - not just for Cork.

“You have to invest to get a return. Every business model to host and to bid for sporting events shows that.

“In this case, the legacy would have been gargantuanly significant, and would have enhanced Ireland’s reputation in the world as a place to visit, as a place to do business, and I think it is a hugely missed opportunity."

He said it’s important that bids for big sporting events outside Dublin are backed too.

“Ireland does not begin and end at the Red Cow,” he said.

“The four corners of our country should be supported and we missed an opportunity here and I think government should explain to the house why.”