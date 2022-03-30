Man for court after woman threatened at knifepoint in Skibbereen

Incident occurred after altercation over dogs on Tuesday afternoon
Onlookers raised the alarm and gardaí rushed to the scene of the altercation. Picture: Denis Minihane

Wed, 30 Mar, 2022 - 17:12
Eoin English

A man is due before a special court sitting on Wednesday evening charged in connection with an incident in which a woman was threatened at knifepoint in West Cork.

The incident occurred in Skibbereen on Tuesday afternoon.

The woman was out walking two dogs on a lead at around 4pm when she encountered a group of men on the town square.

One of the men had a dog off-lead which got involved in a fight with the woman’s dogs.

When the woman challenged the men to regain control of the small dog, one of the men became angry and claimed his dog had been injured.

The man verbally abused the woman and a knife was produced and she was threatened at knifepoint.

The woman, who is in her 50s, was not physically injured but she was extremely shocked by the incident.

A number of onlookers raised the alarm and gardaí, who were on patrol in the town nearby, rushed to the scene.

A man, aged 45, and with an address in the area, was arrested.

He was taken to Clonakilty Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, which allows gardaí detain a suspect for up to 24 hours.

He has on Wednesday afternoon been charged in connection with the incident and he is due to appear before a special sitting of Macroom District Court this evening.

