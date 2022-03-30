'Doesn't stack up': Councillors concerned about housing plan for Monkstown

County councillors will express their concerns to An Bord Pleanála about plans to construct 171 housing units in the Monkstown/Passage West area, primarily because they maintain the infrastructure isn’t in place to support the development.

Cork County Council planning officials told a meeting of the Carrigaline Municipal District Council that An Bord Pleanála would have the ultimate decision on the proposed 171 units, which include some apartments, as it’s a Strategic Housing Development. The homes are earmarked for Lackaroe, Monkstown.

Officials said that the density of those houses stands at 31 units per hectare, which is more than the current County Development Plan (CDP) suggests for the area. The CDP maintains such a site should have anywhere between 15 and 25 units per hectare.

However, they pointed out that national guidelines would allow the higher number of 31 units per hectare and An Bord Pleanála is likely to take this view also as the area is within the Cork Metropolitan Area and is earmarked for further population growth.

The proposal also comes with a childcare centre, which would be able to cater for a maximum of 43 children. Planners said they were generally supportive of the proposed project. However, they did point out that there were some deficiencies in the local road network.

In total 20 submissions on the project have been received by An Bord Pleanála, but council officials said they hadn’t yet become privy to what is in them.

Officials said that the council’s chief executive has to provide a report on the council’s views on the project to An Bord Pleanála by March 31 and local councillors’ comments will also be included. The planning authority is expected to make a decision on the project on May 26.

Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath said he wasn’t happy with the current local roads infrastructure being capable of supporting the proposed development, which will be off Carrigman Hill.

“In my view, it boils down to the inadequacy of the local infrastructure. I don’t see how these lands can be developed without the infrastructure,” Mr McGrath said.

“There would need to be substantial infrastructural improvements. What’s before us is not an acceptable level of development (without road improvements). Without that this would represent bad planning.

There is a chronic need for housing, but that doesn’t mean that every single proposal should be accepted.

"What’s before us simply doesn’t stack up,” he said.

Fine Gael councillor Jack White said it wasn’t clear that such a development is sustainable. He said infrastructure improvements could come in time, but “there are too many ifs at present,” which local residents are concerned about.

Independent councillor Marcia Dalton also expressed concern. She maintained that car usage would be high at the estate because it is on an elevated site and as such sustainable transport would be poor.

Fianna Fáil councillor Audrey Buckley said the infrastructure is just not there. “We do need more houses, but not at the expense of a community.,” she said.

Fine Gael councillor Michael Paul Murtagh agreed, saying in his home village of Crosshaven they have seen a lot of development without allied infrastructure improvements and traffic congestion is getting worse as a result.